Nation, Current Affairs

Jangaon Collector alleges TRS MLA illegally occupied 5 acres of water body

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 27, 2017, 12:53 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2017, 1:35 am IST
Collector alleged that the MLA had illegally occupied 2,000 sq. yards of tank land, claiming it was done in order to develop a temple.
TRS logo
 TRS logo

Hyderabad: Jangaon collector A. Sri Devasena has alleged that TRS’ Jangaon legislator Muttireddy Yadagiri Reddy has illegally occupied five acres of a water body and constructed a compound wall across it, which is against Supreme Court directions on keeping water bodies free from encroachments.

Speaking to the media in Jangaon on Tuesday, Ms Devasena said that she needed to verify the Rs 30 lakh expenditure claimed by the MLA before the government sanctions another Rs 2.3 crore for development of the land. She alleged that the MLA had illegally occupied 2,000 sq. yards of tank land, claiming it was done in order to develop a temple. 

MLA denies charge of encroachment
She ordered cancellation of the registration. She said in the name of development, no tank land can be encroached upon and filled by anybody.

“I don’t know what my predecessors have done on this issue, but now I am the collector and I need to follow Supreme Court directions on reviving water bodies and not allow any other activity in this water body,” she said firmly.

Jangaon legislator Muttireddy Yadagiri Reddy refuted these allegations. “It seems the collector is speaking in the Opposition’s voice,” he said.

“Her allegation against me as a land grabber is totally false. Not a single square yard of the water body (tank) land is registered in my name. Let anyone prove I am a land grabber. I am prepared to receive any punishment. Being collector and in-charge of the revenue administration she cannot make allegations based on hearsay.”

He claimed that he was only interested in “developing the Bathukamma Cheruvu (water body) into a major attraction like Tank Bund in Hyderabad. “We have conducted Bathukamma festivities on the water body land for last three years. How can she now come and say it is illegal and encroached?” he asked.

He said the collector did not heed Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari’s instructions to hold Bathukamma at the same place this year, and has changed the venue on Wednesday. “But I have decided to organise Saddula Bathukamma on the same land on Thursday," Mr Reddy said defiantly.

Asked about the row, Mr Srihari said both parties had “developed ego problems.” He said: “I have suggested to Ms Devasena that since Bathukamma Kunta and adjacent lands belong to the governmen, there will be no problem if the land is developed for public utility. I will speak to both of them.” 

Tags: trs mla, muttireddy yadagiri reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

101-year-old athlete Mann Kaur fails to get visa for Asian Masters meet

Mann Kaur, who had won the 100-metre race at the World Masters Games in Auckland earlier this year, and her 79-year-old son were to participate in the ongoing 20th Asia Masters Athletics Championships in Rugao in China.(Photo: AFP)
 

Man spends Rs 1 lakh on giant teddy bear to impress woman, gets rejected in public

The images have emerged on social media in China (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Men who can make women laugh more likely to satisfy them in bed

Previous studies pointed out income and self confidence as factors (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Child with painful swollen eyes may go blind as parents can't afford treatment

The father even sold his land and the family cow for the treatment (Photo: YouTube)
 

He needs to rein his neck: David Lloyd slams Virat Kohli for aggression vs Australia

English cricketer-turned-commentator David Llyod feels that Kohli should rein his belligerence, adding he does it to hog all the limelight. (Photo: Twitter/PTI)
 

Police say I had a great night: Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram photo sparks controversy

Jadeja took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself on Monday. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gujarat: Jain couple renounces Rs 100 cr wealth, daughter to become monks

Sumit and Anamika, who hail from Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh, were granted ‘deeksha’ by Sadhumargi Jain Acharya Ramlal Maharaj. (Representational Image)

Rahul woos Patidars, invokes legacy of Sardar Patel

At Falla village in Jamnagar, people greeted him with the slogan 'Jai Sardar, Jai Patidar'. Many in the crowd wore caps with the slogan. (Photo: OfficeofRG | Twitter)

Delhi HC dismisses Honeypreet's bail plea, asks her to surrender

In her bail application Honeypreet alleged that she is facing life threats from the drug syndicate of Punjab and Haryana. (Photo: PTI)

Ashok Choudhary removed from post of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee

Ashok Choudhary, President, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee. (Photo: PTI)

All met Jaya in hospital: TN minister contradicts Cabinet colleagues

Srinivasan's comments have triggered a renewed demand by the DMK and other opposition parties for a thorough probe into the death of Jayalalithaa. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham