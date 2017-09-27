Jangaon Collector alleges TRS MLA illegally occupied 5 acres of water body

Hyderabad: Jangaon collector A. Sri Devasena has alleged that TRS’ Jangaon legislator Muttireddy Yadagiri Reddy has illegally occupied five acres of a water body and constructed a compound wall across it, which is against Supreme Court directions on keeping water bodies free from encroachments.

Speaking to the media in Jangaon on Tuesday, Ms Devasena said that she needed to verify the Rs 30 lakh expenditure claimed by the MLA before the government sanctions another Rs 2.3 crore for development of the land. She alleged that the MLA had illegally occupied 2,000 sq. yards of tank land, claiming it was done in order to develop a temple.

MLA denies charge of encroachment

She ordered cancellation of the registration. She said in the name of development, no tank land can be encroached upon and filled by anybody.

“I don’t know what my predecessors have done on this issue, but now I am the collector and I need to follow Supreme Court directions on reviving water bodies and not allow any other activity in this water body,” she said firmly.

Jangaon legislator Muttireddy Yadagiri Reddy refuted these allegations. “It seems the collector is speaking in the Opposition’s voice,” he said.

“Her allegation against me as a land grabber is totally false. Not a single square yard of the water body (tank) land is registered in my name. Let anyone prove I am a land grabber. I am prepared to receive any punishment. Being collector and in-charge of the revenue administration she cannot make allegations based on hearsay.”

He claimed that he was only interested in “developing the Bathukamma Cheruvu (water body) into a major attraction like Tank Bund in Hyderabad. “We have conducted Bathukamma festivities on the water body land for last three years. How can she now come and say it is illegal and encroached?” he asked.

He said the collector did not heed Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari’s instructions to hold Bathukamma at the same place this year, and has changed the venue on Wednesday. “But I have decided to organise Saddula Bathukamma on the same land on Thursday," Mr Reddy said defiantly.

Asked about the row, Mr Srihari said both parties had “developed ego problems.” He said: “I have suggested to Ms Devasena that since Bathukamma Kunta and adjacent lands belong to the governmen, there will be no problem if the land is developed for public utility. I will speak to both of them.”