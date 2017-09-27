Sushma Swaraj grants visa to 7-yr-old Pak girl for open heart surgery in India

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, while allowing the medical visa, said she prays for her recovery. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday granted medical visa to seven-year-old Pakistani girl from Karachi for undergoing an open heart surgery in India.

Replying to the mother of the 7-year-old girl on Twitter, Swaraj said, "Yes we are allowing Visa for your 7 years old daughter's open heart surgery in India. We also pray for her recovery (sic)".

Yes, we are allowing Visa for your 7 years old daughter's open heart surgery in India. We also pray for her early recovery. https://t.co/bFmUXriQCC — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) September 27, 2017

The Pakistani woman had tweeted to External Affairs Minister seeking help for the early process of her daughter's visa, an application for which she had applied in August.