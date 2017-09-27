Nation, Current Affairs

Sushma Swaraj grants visa to 7-yr-old Pak girl for open heart surgery in India

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 27, 2017, 10:52 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2017, 10:52 am IST
A Pakistani woman had applied for medical visa in August and sought Swaraj’s help for its early process.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, while allowing the medical visa, said she prays for her recovery. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday granted medical visa to seven-year-old Pakistani girl from Karachi for undergoing an open heart surgery in India.

Replying to the mother of the 7-year-old girl on Twitter, Swaraj said, "Yes we are allowing Visa for your 7 years old daughter's open heart surgery in India. We also pray for her recovery (sic)".

The Pakistani woman had tweeted to External Affairs Minister seeking help for the early process of her daughter's visa, an application for which she had applied in August.

