Nation, Current Affairs

Indian economy fastest growing: BJP downplays Yashwant Sinha's remark

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 27, 2017, 4:48 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2017, 5:01 pm IST
Sinha criticised Arun Jaitley over what he called the ‘mess the finance minister has made of the economy’.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was responding to a question on Sinha's remarks over the state of the economy, said no one should forget these facts about the country. (Photo: rajnathsingh.in)
 Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was responding to a question on Sinha's remarks over the state of the economy, said no one should forget these facts about the country. (Photo: rajnathsingh.in)

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday downplayed senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha's criticism of the Centre, saying India economy is the fastest growing in the world and the country's credibility has been established in the international arena.

Singh, who was responding to a question on Sinha's remarks over the state of the economy, said no one should forget these facts about the country.

"The whole world admits that India is the fastest growing economy in the world. No one should forget this fact. In the matter of economy, in the international arena, India's credibility has been established," he told reporters in the national capital.

The BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought in landmark reforms, including Goods and Services Tax (GST), Union minister Piyush Goyal said, while saying that Indian economy is the fastest in the world.

In a newspaper article headlined, "I need to speak up now", Sinha criticised Arun Jaitley over what he called the "mess the finance minister has made of the economy".

Sinha, a former finance minister in Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government who has been sidelined in the party, claimed a revival by the time of the next Lok Sabha election was "highly unlikely" and a "hard landing" appeared inevitable.

(With agency inputs)

Tags: rajnath singh, yashwant sinha, bjp, indian economy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Economy sinking: Ex-FM Yashwant Sinha slams BJP; will Govt admit truth, asks Cong


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hardik Pandya posts Instagram photo with brother Krunal, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal

The 23-year-old Hardik has had a memorable series so far, with both ball and bat, scoring 181 runs in three matches so far, and picking up five wickets. (Photo: Twitter / Hardik Pandya)
 

Watch: Here’s what Ravichandran Ashwin did to Paul Collingwood during county match

Sachin scored 82 runs off 130 deliveries to help Worcestershire score 335/10 in the first innings. (Photo:PTI)
 

Remembering Yash Chopra on his birth anniversary: Best 10 films

Yash Chopra and his eternally charming films will be forever engraved in our hearts.
 

The Ashes: A day after arrest, Ben Stokes makes cut to Joe Root-led England squad

Ben Stokes, who was also retained as vice-captain, was picked for the tour purely on cricketing grounds although he won't be playing in an ODI against West Indies. (Photo: AP)
 

Heartbroken snake expert films his own death after letting black mamba bite him

His eyes can be seen rolling as his muscles become numb (Photo: Facebook)
 

We are disturbed, she did us wrong: Aditya-Zarina slap legal notice on Kangana

Zarina Wahab had recently slammed Kangana Ranaut's allegations about her Aditya Pancholi and her.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hearing in Kashmiri Separatist Shabir Shah terror funding case adjourned till Oct 13

Shah was arrested from Srinagar by the ED on July 26, a day after several Hurriyat leaders were taken into custody by NIA. (Photo: PTI | File)

Extortion racket case: Dawood's brother, 2 others sent to 4-day police custody

During the interrogation by the Intelligence Bureau, Kaskar confirmed that Dawood Ibrahim, wanted in several cases including the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, is in Pakistan. (Photo: PTI/File)

Army inflicts casualties in op against NSCN(K) on Indo-Myanmar border

The firefight between security forces and insurgents occurred at 4:45 hours in the morning. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

At hospital, we were only 'briefed' about Jayalalithaa's health: TN minister Manian

Srinivasan's comments have triggered a renewed demand by the DMK and other opposition parties for a thorough probe into the death of Jayalalithaa. (Photo: PTI)

There's no Kashmir issue, need to change discourse around J&K: Jitendra Singh

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh underlined the Centre’s proactive steps in bringing development to the Valley, especially with respect to neutralising extremist forces. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham