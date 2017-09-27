Nation, Current Affairs

At hospital, we were only 'briefed' about Jayalalithaa's health: TN minister Manian

PTI
Published Sep 27, 2017, 3:26 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2017, 4:18 pm IST
'We used to go to the hospital, but were only briefed by Chairman Prathap Reddy,' he said.
Srinivasan's comments have triggered a renewed demand by the DMK and other opposition parties for a thorough probe into the death of Jayalalithaa. (Photo: PTI)
Coimbatore: Amid conflicting claims by AIADMK leaders over access to party supremo Jayalalithaa during her hospitalisation, Tamil Nadu Minister O S Manian on Wednesday said the state Health Minister and the Apollo Hospitals Chairman had briefed them about her health status.

"We were given updates on her health status by (Health Minister C) Vijayabaskar and Apollo Hospitals' (Pratap C) Reddy," he said.

Manian, the handlooms and textile minister, was replying to a specific question on who were the ministers who had seen Jayalalithaa during her 75 days of hospitalisation from September 22 last year.

She had died on December 5, 2016.

His comments come at a time when some state ministers had made contradictory claims on meeting the then chief minister in hospital.

Forest Minister Dindigul C Srinivasan and Commercial Taxes Minister K C Veeramani had recently said that no one was allowed to see Jayalalithaa, while their cabinet colleague Sellur K Raju on Tuesday contradicted them.

"All the ministers met her," he had said.

Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran camp on Tuesday said the inquiry commission announced by the state government to probe Jayalalithaa's death should question the ministers over their contradictory views.

Manian also welcomed the constitution of the inquiry commission to probe the death of Jayalalithaa.

Tags: jayalalithaa, palanisamy, jayalalithaa death, apollo hospitals
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore




