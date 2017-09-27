Andhra Pradesh: Polavaram project cost revised to Rs 54,119-crore

Vijayawada: After meeting Union minister Arun Jaitley, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that the state government had submitted the revised cost estimate of Rs 54,119-crore for the Polavaram project to the Centre. He said the government would complete work on the project as scheduled by 2019.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said he had requested the release of Rs 2,800 crore for the project, for which Mr Jaitley had responded positively. Mr Naidu also appealed for funds related to revenue deficit and externally-aided projects.

Mr Naidu said he had asked Mr Jaitley for exemption of GST on Tirumala tickets and laddu prasadam, as well as STBs used for the AP Fibrenet.