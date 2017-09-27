Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh: Polavaram project cost revised to Rs 54,119-crore

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 27, 2017, 2:00 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2017, 2:12 am IST
Mr Naidu also appealed for funds related to revenue deficit and externally-aided projects.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with Union minister Arun Jaitley.
 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with Union minister Arun Jaitley.

Vijayawada: After meeting Union minister Arun Jaitley, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that the state government had submitted the revised cost estimate of Rs 54,119-crore for the Polavaram project to the Centre. He said the government would complete work on the project as scheduled by 2019.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said he had requested the release of Rs 2,800 crore for the project, for which Mr Jaitley had responded positively. Mr Naidu also appealed for funds related to revenue deficit and externally-aided projects.

Mr Naidu said he had asked Mr Jaitley for exemption of GST on Tirumala tickets and laddu prasadam, as well as STBs used for the AP Fibrenet.

Tags: ap chief minister n. chandrababu naidu, polavaram project, tirumala
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

101-year-old athlete Mann Kaur fails to get visa for Asian Masters meet

Mann Kaur, who had won the 100-metre race at the World Masters Games in Auckland earlier this year, and her 79-year-old son were to participate in the ongoing 20th Asia Masters Athletics Championships in Rugao in China.(Photo: AFP)
 

Man spends Rs 1 lakh on giant teddy bear to impress woman, gets rejected in public

The images have emerged on social media in China (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Men who can make women laugh more likely to satisfy them in bed

Previous studies pointed out income and self confidence as factors (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Child with painful swollen eyes may go blind as parents can't afford treatment

The father even sold his land and the family cow for the treatment (Photo: YouTube)
 

He needs to rein his neck: David Lloyd slams Virat Kohli for aggression vs Australia

English cricketer-turned-commentator David Llyod feels that Kohli should rein his belligerence, adding he does it to hog all the limelight. (Photo: Twitter/PTI)
 

Police say I had a great night: Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram photo sparks controversy

Jadeja took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself on Monday. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gujarat: Jain couple renounces Rs 100 cr wealth, daughter to become monks

Sumit and Anamika, who hail from Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh, were granted ‘deeksha’ by Sadhumargi Jain Acharya Ramlal Maharaj. (Representational Image)

Rahul woos Patidars, invokes legacy of Sardar Patel

At Falla village in Jamnagar, people greeted him with the slogan 'Jai Sardar, Jai Patidar'. Many in the crowd wore caps with the slogan. (Photo: OfficeofRG | Twitter)

Delhi HC dismisses Honeypreet's bail plea, asks her to surrender

In her bail application Honeypreet alleged that she is facing life threats from the drug syndicate of Punjab and Haryana. (Photo: PTI)

Ashok Choudhary removed from post of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee

Ashok Choudhary, President, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee. (Photo: PTI)

All met Jaya in hospital: TN minister contradicts Cabinet colleagues

Srinivasan's comments have triggered a renewed demand by the DMK and other opposition parties for a thorough probe into the death of Jayalalithaa. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham