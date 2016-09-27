Nation, Current Affairs

Why delay in challenging Shahabuddin bail, SC asks Bihar govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 27, 2016, 12:33 am IST
Bench said, “We don’t want to stay the order at present. We will hear the case on September 28.”
Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin with his supporters in Siwan. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar as to why it did not show any urgency in challenging the bail granted by the Patna High Court to RJD leader Mohd Shahbuddin.

A Bench of Justices Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Amitav Roy, while rejecting the plea of counsel for Shahbuddin for adjournment asked, “How many witnesses have been bumped off?” When counsel Prashant Bhushan for petitioner Chandrakehswar Prasad sought stay of the HC order granting bail, the Bench said, “We don’t want to stay the order at present. We will hear the case on September 28.”

Counsel for the petitioner, whose three sons were brutally murdered at the alleged insistence of Shahabuddin, informed the Bench that Shahabuddin was involved in as many as 58 cases.

