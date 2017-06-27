Nation, Current Affairs

US declaration on Salahuddin may choke his funding: Union Home Secy

PTI
Published Jun 27, 2017, 1:21 pm IST
Updated Jun 27, 2017, 1:21 pm IST
Salahuddin, head of the Kashmiri militant group Hizbul Mujahideen, was a ‘coward who had "run away" to Pakistan, Mehrishi said.
Salahuddin, head of the Kashmiri militant group Hizbul Mujahideen (Photo: File)
  Salahuddin, head of the Kashmiri militant group Hizbul Mujahideen (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The US government's decision to declare Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist would help in choking his movements and financing, union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said on Tuesday.

Salahuddin, head of the Kashmiri militant group Hizbul Mujahideen, was a "coward" who had "run away" to Pakistan, Mehrishi said.

"Salahuddin is a terrorist and he has now been declared so. This declaration by the US may help in impacting his movements and funding," Mehrishi told reporters on the sidelines of an event of border guarding force Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

The US on Monday designated Salahuddin a specially designated global terrorist, a move welcomed by India which said it underlines quite strongly that both the countries face threat of terrorism.

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar had said in Washington that the designation was "a strong signal coming out of the administration that it is committed to ending terror in all forms".

"We should take the step for what it is. It is fixing responsibility, highlighting the problem. There is a signalling out of it, it is focusing on a particular group and particular individual. None of us can really miss that message," he said.

The move by the US State Department came just hours before the first meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump at the White House.

As a consequence of this designation, US citizens are prohibited from engaging in transactions with Salahuddin and all of Salahuddin’s property and interests in property subject to US jurisdiction are blocked.

Tags: syed salahuddin, global terrorist, indo tibetan border police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dwayne Bravo hosts Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Ziva, Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan

Former India captain and Bravo’s Chennai Super Kings’ teammate, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was also at Bravo’s place as the cricketing duo posed for picture alongside Bravo’s mother and MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva.(Photo: Instagram / Dwayne Bravo)
 

Moth-inspired film makes reading in sunlight a lot easier

Inspired by the nanostructures found on moth eyes, researchers have developed a new antireflection film that could keep people from having to run to the shade to look at their mobile devices. (Representational image)
 

Watch: Abram joins SRK in waving at the massive crowd outside Mannat on Eid

Screengrabs from the video posted by Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram.
 

AB de Villiers to retire from Test cricket in August to focus on World Cup 2019?

AB de Villiers, who has never hidden his ambition to win an ICC event, may retire from Test cricket to focus his attention on winning the World Cup 2019 for South Africa. (Photo: ICC)
 

No pending announcements on alien life: NASA on Anonymous video

US space agency NASA has dismissed a wave of reports, claiming the space agency is about to announce the evidence of alien life.( representational image)
 

iOS 11 beta 2 includes 25 new features: report

While launching iOS 11 at its WWDC 2017 conference, Apple offered some details about the new OS but didn't reveal every feature that it comes with. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC stays interim order against Centre's notice on Aadhaar for social schemes

The apex court was hearing three separate petitions challenging government's notification making Aadhaar mandatory for availing benefits of various social welfare schemes. (Representational Image)

In his gifts to Donald Trump, Melania, Modi captures essence of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting the President of United States of America (USA), Donald Trump and the first lady of USA, Melania Trump at White House, in Washington. (Photo: PTI)

As Yogi completes 100 days in office, Cong says UP people feel cheated by Centre

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

By 2018, Bengaluru will be the smartest city in the country: KJ George

Bengaluru Development Minister, K. J. George

Hyd's good samaritan: 12-yr-old takes upon himself to fill potholes on road

Raviteja a student picks up gravel and stone to fill pot holes under the Habsiguda HMR station. (Photo: Gandhi)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham