Security up for Amarnath yatra

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 27, 2017, 4:11 am IST
Updated Jun 27, 2017, 4:14 am IST
Home ministry has already doubled the deployment of Central paramilitary forces for the yatra this year.
While the yatra route and all vulnerable points would be secured primarily by the CRPF, the BSF and the Army will also be roped in to provide a foolproof security
New Delhi: With the threat perception to the Amarnath Yatra, that starts June 29, at the highest in over a decade, the home ministry will directly monitor its security arrangements on a daily basis than leave it to either the state police or the Srinagar-based Unified Command.

Intelligence agencies have already warned the Centre that terrorist groups and even stone-pelters are likely to target the yatra, which is often considered a soft target in the already-volatile security scenario in the Valley. Sources said that with the holy month of Ramzan ending with Id-ul-Fitr on Monday, the possibility of subversive elements targeting the yatra was even higher.

Given these intelligence inputs, the home ministry has already doubled the deployment of Central paramilitary forces for the yatra this year. Altogether 210 companies of Central forces, nearly 22,000 security personnel, have been deployed to secure the yatra, in contrast to the 115 companies deployed last year. The J&K police will also make its own security preparations, along with aerial surveillance through drones. 

Sources said though over one lakh pilgrims had already registered to visit the holy Amarnath cave this year, the authorities feel the number could double as large groups of devotees had also begun to arrive without registration.

The MHA has deputed officers from its internal security and Kashmir divisions to monitor the yatra arrangements on a day-to-day basis, and stay in regular touch with the security officials on the ground. Two senior officers have just returned from Srinagar after a detailed security review meeting. 

Sources said the MHA may send a team of officers to camp in Srinagar till the completion of the entire process.

While the yatra route and all vulnerable points would be secured primarily by the CRPF, the BSF and the Army will also be roped in to provide a foolproof security cover. 

