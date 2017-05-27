Nation, Current Affairs

Burhan Wani's successor Sabzar Bhat killed in Kashmir encounter

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published May 27, 2017, 11:53 am IST
Updated May 27, 2017, 12:05 pm IST
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Soimoh village of Tral, 36 kms from Srinagar.
Hizbul commander Sabzar Bhat (R) (Photo: DC)
Srinagar: At least two militants, including Burhan Wani’s successor Sabzar Bhat were killed on Saturday in an encounter with security forces in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Soimoh village of Tral, 36 kms from here, following information about presence of some top Hizbul Mujhaideen militants in the area, a police official said.

He said as the security forces were closing on the house where the militants were hiding, the ultras opened fire.

The security forces retaliated, killing two militants. The operation was in progress when last reports came in.

