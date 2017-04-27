Stinking Durgam Cheruvu Lake gets new bridge

The yellow marking on the google image taken in 2017 indicates the buffer zone of the lake, while the green indicates the Full Tank Level (FTL). According to law, one cannot build either in the buffer zone of the FTL zone. However, there are a number of encroachments and illegal constructions made within the FTL level and buffer zone.

Hyderabad: The cable bridge over Durgam Cheruvu will run across a highly polluted, shrinking lake. While Rs 184 crore has been sanctioned for the bridge, very little has been done to improve the condition of the lake. The new sewerage treatment plant is dysfunctional and sewerage from surrounding colonies flows into the lake.

Once, one of the largest lakes in the Cyberabad area, it is now filled with stagnating garbage and covered with water hyacinth. “The catchment area of the lake and the surrounding area has been totally encroached upon. One estimate reveals over 100 million litres of sewerage flows into the Durgam Cheruvu every day,” says Lubna Sarwath of Save Our Urban Lakes, a city-based lake protection organisation.

Changing lake: Google image from the year 2016 shows massive construction and encroachments around the lake.

She says aquatic life has almost disappeared. The water spread area has been shrinking over the years and the benefits of the 5 MLD sewage treatment plant of HMDA in the lake area has been nullified by huge quantities of raw domestic sewage and waste water flowing directly into the lake through the open drain.

The lake was encroached upon over the years and the same was reported in these columns.

In 2015, the TS Government had formed a committee to look into encroachments on 65 acres, but nothing has been done to remove it. The report submitted by the state revenue department and Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (Huda) to the Legislature Estimates Committee, on lake encr-oachment, revealed that eight colonies have been built on the Full tank level of the lake.

Another image of the lake from 2003 shows very little constructions or encroachments around the lake.

Going back in history, Huda had approved five layouts adjacent to Durgam Cheruvu towards the northern side prior to 2000, as per the sanctioned master plan. In 1992, one V. K. Singh sold 13 acres of land to Amar Co-Op Hous-ing Society, which appro-ached Huda for layout san-ction. Once the layout was approved, the buyers appr-oached the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad (MCH) for building permission, following whi-ch construction started in 1998. In 2000, heavy rains battered Hyderabad and almost 50 per cent of low-lying areas were submerged and Durgam Cheruvu waters entered many colonies. In 2003, the irrigation department constituted a lakes division, and in 2004, this division started erecting FTL poles based on the 2000 floods.

The officials enquired locally where the lake water had entered and fixed the poles. In 2013, Huda cancelled all approved layouts.