Nation, Current Affairs

Eshwarappa denies infighting in K'taka BJP, says Yeddyurappa CM candidate

PTI
Published Apr 27, 2017, 8:31 pm IST
Updated Apr 27, 2017, 8:43 pm IST
Eshwarappa had earlier today attacked BJP Karnataka president over his ‘unilateral’ style of functioning and ‘dictatorial attitude’.
Karnataka BJP president Yedyurappa and party veteran K.S. Eshwarappa. (File photo)
 Karnataka BJP president Yedyurappa and party veteran K.S. Eshwarappa. (File photo)

Bengaluru: Hours after attacking BJP Karnataka president BS Yeddyurappa over his "unilateral" style of functioning and saying the "dictatorial attitude" won't work, senior leader KS Eshwarappa clarified that there is no infighting within the party.

“No infighting, fighting only to save organisation and confident about succeeding. BS Yeddyurappa is CM candidate for assembly polls,” Eshwarappa told ANI on Thursday.

Eshwarappa earlier on Thursday held a convention to "save" the party in defiance of its state president BS Yeddyurappa's warning against it. At the convention, he questioned why Yeddyurappa did not call meeting of 'disgruntled' party leaders as directed by BJP national president Amit Shah.

"...you call us anti-party or whatever you want, but our blood won't change... we will not go to any one at any cost, we will not join another party or form another party," he said adding that those who had gone out of the party are now warning of action.

The remarks were aimed at Yeddyurappa who had quit the BJP and formed Karnataka Janata Paksha which fared badly in the 2013 polls. Later, he had returned to the BJP.

Rejecting Eshwarappa's claims that Amit Shah had not opposed today's meeting, Yeddurappa said that on instructions from the national general secretary in-charge Muralidhar Rao, state general secretary N Ravikumar had made a?statement asking party men to refrain from attending the meeting.

"How can a party's national general secretary give such instructions without Amit Shah's consent...as a disciplined party worker, I feel that our party leadership will take appropriate decision," he said.

The fissures within the Karnataka unit have cropped up as a matter of concern among the central leadership, which is hoping for the revival of the party's fortunes in the assembly polls early next year to see BJP's return to power.

Forming the first-ever government in the South, the BJP had ruled the state from 2008 to 2013 which had seen three chief ministers taking over the the reign one after another amid the factional wars and corruption charges leading to the Congress return to power.

Tags: assembly polls, infighting, bs yeddyurappa, ks eshwarappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Related Stories

BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa

Bengaluru: Rebels defy BS Yeddyurappa, plan meet today

N Ravikumar and OBC Morcha president B J Puttaswamy warned that groupism and anti-party activities would not be tolerated.
27 Apr 2017 3:46 AM
State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa with senior party leader K.S. Eshwarappa. (File photo)

Factional feud intensifies in BJP Karnataka unit

Eshwarappa attacked Yeddyurappa over his 'unilateral' style of functioning, saying the 'dictatorial attitude' won't work.
27 Apr 2017 6:18 PM

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Docs save man after villagers mistake 19 kg tumour for demonic possession

He was in pain for a year as his family locked him up (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwary engage in another war of words in IPL game

Both Gautam Gambhir and Manoj Tiwary have a bit of a history with each other, as they had gotten into a spat during a Ranji Trophy game. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Video: Pakistani comic shows how hilariously similar Indians and Pakistanis are

He was performing at the Indian cultural centre at University of Florida (Photo: Facebook)
 

Salman welcomes his 'tigress' Katrina on Instagram in special way!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.
 

UP: Wedding called off by groom after meat not served in function

The groom Rizvan was scheduled to marry Nagma on Wednesday but his family objected over not serving non-vegetarian food. (Representational image)
 

The perfect diet for women who want to get bigger breasts

Cow's milk and nuts are the way forward (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Young women's photos in Sabarimala: Allegations baseless, says probe report

The photograph circulating in social media of women in the prohibited age group in the sanctum sanctorum of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple recently. (File photo)

All-women battalion to be raised in J&K to deal with stone pelters

The exclusive contingent will be among the five IRBs the Centre has sanctioned for the state grappling with persistent violence. (Representational image/File)

Delay not justifiable, set up Lokpal without Oppn leader as member: SC to govt

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

Bengal would flourish like Gujarat if BJP comes to power: Amit Shah in WB

BJP National President Amit Shah addressing booth level workers at Bhawanipore Constituency in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Rajasthan MLA blames media over his remarks on Ambedkar, uses foul language

Rajasthan BJP MLA Vijay Bansal. (Photo: Facebook/Vijay Bansal)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham