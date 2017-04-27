Killing of guard at Jaya's estate raises doubts about law and order in TN: OPS

Chennai: Leader of the rival AIADMK faction O Panneerselvam on Wednesday expressed concern over the killing of a security guard at a bungalow in Kodanadu, frequented by late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, saying it had raised questions on the maintenance of law and order in the state.

The killing of Om Bahadur by an unidentified gang at the tea estate on April 23 had created 'panic' among party workers, he said.

The former Chief Minister said there were reports that some documents, besides valuables, were suspected to have been stolen, even as questions were being raised as to who was behind the incident.

Especially, doubts persisted in the minds of party functionaries as to who "had sent them" and whether there were 'roadblocks' against a proper probe by police.

"This daring murder incident at the bungalow of Jayalalithaa, who is still revered by many, has led to apprehensions among people if law and order is not being properly maintained in the state," he said in a statement.

The state government was dutybound to clear the air on this incident and tell the people the "true motive behind the murder," the former Chief Minister said.

Such incidents should not be allowed to recur and there should be no slightest impediment to Jayalalithaa's fame, he added.

The estate workers found the guard murdered and another guard Kishan Bahadur lying with injuries at a gate of the bungalow while some documents were suspected to have been stolen from the premises.