Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: Mob hurl stones, bricks at Army personnel post terror attack

ANI
Published Apr 27, 2017, 3:06 pm IST
Updated Apr 27, 2017, 3:07 pm IST
The protesters were trying to disturb movement of the Army convoy by pelting stones on the security forces.
The Valley has witnessed a string of violent incidents this month starting with clashes between civilians and security forces and in the run-up to the Srinagar by-polls on April 9. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
 The Valley has witnessed a string of violent incidents this month starting with clashes between civilians and security forces and in the run-up to the Srinagar by-polls on April 9. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir): Stone pelting returned to haunt the Valley on Thursday, as a mob was seen hurling stones and bricks at Army personnel near the site of the terror attack in Kupwara.

At least three soldiers including an Army officer lost their lives in the attack on an Army camp Thursday morning.

The injured soldiers were airlifted to Army's 92 Base Hospital here for treatment.

Two terrorists were eliminated and combing operations were launched to ensure no untoward elements were left in the vicinity.

The stone pelting began a few kilometers away from the Army camp in Kupwara where the terror attack took place at 4:30 am.

The protesters were trying to disturb movement of the Army convoy by pelting stones on the security forces.

The Valley has witnessed a string of violent incidents this month starting with clashes between civilians and security forces and in the run-up to the Srinagar by-polls on April 9.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state had on Wednesday banned 22 social networking sites and applications, including Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter in Kashmir on the grounds that these were being misused to fan trouble.

Tension in Kashmir over the past few months has escalated immensely and several terror modules have been identified in the process.

More than 100 soldiers have been killed in the Valley since the beginning of 2016, and the number tally has been rising rapidly as these attacks have become more frequent in recent times.

Not only soldiers but the number of civilian causalities in the region has also witnessed a sharp rise after the sentiment of dissent among the people of the region increased last year.

Driven by separatist, a large section of the people residing in the Valley resorted to protests against the army after popular Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was encountered last year.

This led to a sharp escalation of tension in the region, fuelled by stone-pelting by the residents.

When the army retaliated with pellets, several innocents suffered permanent injuries and a large number of people succumbed to injuries.

When the first by-polls were attempted in the Valley earlier this month, there was a large-scale violence in specific regions, with Anantnag witnessing violence and bloodshed.

More than three hundred people suffered injuries and around eight men were killed in the middle of retaliatory gunfire and stone-pelting.

The Mehbooba Mufti government has made several attempts to scale down the violence in the terror-trotted Valley, but has failed miserably.

Yet the soldiers and the civilians in the region continue to be victims of major attacks originating from across the border.

This attack comes days after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had a discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to improve the situation in the Valley. 

Tags: kashmir unrest, j&k stone pelting, army, terror attack
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The perfect diet for women who want to get bigger breasts

Cow's milk and nuts are the way forward (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: This is how space junk is creating Earth’s own ring

A European Space Agency artist's impression of the debris field in low-Earth orbit (Photo: AFP)
 

Vinod Khanna: An artist who never got his due

Vinod Khanna.
 

Beware: Social media can expose young children to extreme porn

Full-fledged porn is readily available on your social media apps. (Presentational image only)
 

Delhi: Cops shoot suspected burglar, donate blood to save life but fail

Sonu was taken to a hospital where four policemen of the Prashant Vihar police station donated blood to save his life. (Representational Image: Pixabay)
 

Why do phone screens break so easily?

The consumer’s wish for a device that looks sleek and stylish is greater than his wish for a device that’s bulky but strong enough to survive daily abuse in real life. (image: pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will remember Vinod Khanna as popular actor, dedicated leader: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)

Yamuna damage: NGT issues contempt notice to Sri Sri for blaming Centre

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (Photo: PTI)

Shiv Sena castigates BJP over Sukma attack, Kashmir unrest

The Shiv Sena further took a jibe at the Centre's claim that demonetisation would curb terrorism and said that post the currency swap, terrorist attacks seemed to have increased. (Photo: PTI)

150 militants waiting near LoC in PoK to infiltrate: Army

Lt Gen J S Sandhu said the army was fully geared to stop infiltration on the LoC. (Photo: PTI/File)

Pakistan captures 23 Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast

To reciprocate the help given by Indian fishermen in saving two PMSA commandos, the PMSA later released the captured fishermen. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham