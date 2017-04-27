India hands over Kulbhushan Jadhav mother’s appeal to Pakistan

New Delhi: Strongly pushing forward the humanitarian aspect of the case, Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale met Pakistan foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He handed over a petition by the mother of former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav to the Pakistan Government and an appeal for the “Court of Appeal” that will hear the case of Jadhav who was recently sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and sabotage.

India also requested Pakistan to facilitate visas for Jadhav’s parents who have filed their visa application with the Pakistan High Commission and want to visit Pakistan to meet their son and file the petition and appeal in person.

New Delhi also placed the 16th request for consular access to Jadhav with Islamabad. But according to news agency reports from Islamabad, Pakistan refused to comply with the demand saying the 46-year-old Indian national was a spy and not covered under the bilateral agreement on consular access. Jadhav’s mother has requested the intervention of the Pakistan government.