Srinagar: An army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara was attacked by terrorists on Thursday morning, leading to the deaths of three soldiers and injuries to at least 5.

Two terrorists were killed in retaliatory firing, said reports.

The fidayeen, with the intention of carrying out a suicide attack, tried to force their way into the army installation.

More details are awaited