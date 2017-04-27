AAP's Punjab affairs in-charge Sanjay Singh resigns post MCD defeat

The AAP faced a humiliating defeat at the hands of the BJP twice over - in the Punjab Assembly polls and the MCD elections. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In the firing line after the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) dismal show in the Punjab Assembly polls and the more-recently held MCD elections, party's Punjab affairs in-charge Sanjay Singh and organisation-building head Durgesh Pathak have resigned from their respective posts.

Singh took to Twitter to convey the same.

The AAP faced a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) twice over - in the Punjab Assembly polls and the MCD elections.

The resignation phase started in the AAP with party convenor Dilip Pandey resigning following the election results.

The AAP members have blamed the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malpractice for its defeat.

Following the BJP's victory in the MCD polls, Congress leaders like Ajay Maken, Gurudas Kamat and P.C. Chacko also announced their resignations from their posts.

The BJP has swept the polls to Delhi's three municipal corporations, North, East and South winning 181 seats out of 270 seats.

The party succeeded in retaining power in the three civic bodies for the third consecutive term.

The AAP with 48 seats finished second, Congress with 29 seats third.

12 seats went to others including Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Independents.

AAP leader Ashutosh dismissed the suggestions of Kejriwal's resignation over the party's defeat.

AAP MLA Alka Lamba also offered to resign from Chandni Chowk assembly constituency on party's poor show.