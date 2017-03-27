Nation, Current Affairs

Shiv Sena MP to fly again? Centre may modify airline rules, says report

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 27, 2017, 6:04 pm IST
Updated Mar 27, 2017, 6:05 pm IST
Government is thinking of amending the Civil Aviation Requirements rule to ‘balance service and safety requirements’.
Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: After Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad was banned by 7 airlines including the national carrier for assaulting an Air India employee, the Central government may modify rules to allow him to fly again.

According to NDTV, the government is thinking of amending the Civil Aviation Requirements rule to ‘balance service and safety requirements’. These rules empower airlines to prevent unruly passengers from boarding.

The decision came after Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Shiv Sena MPs meet for 45 minutes on the flying ban on Gaikwad.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress had come out in support of the lawmaker today.

Tags: ravindra gaikwad, civil aviation requirements, shiv sena, airline rules
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

