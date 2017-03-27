A mosque can be demolished, but not temple: Subramanian Swamy

Patna: Putting forward his arguments in favour of building Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday said a mosque can be demolished but a temple cannot because the God resides there.

Swamy said that its people's misconception to believe a mosque and temple to be equal institutions. According to him, a mosque is only a convenient place for the Muslims to offer prayers.

"Namaaz can be read without it also. But as far as temple is concerned, we have faith that god enters the idol placed there and becomes its owner. Different people claim their ownership over mosques, but only God Ram is the owner of the temple. So, Mosque can be removed demolished, but a temple cannot be even touched after the placing of the idol," Swamy told the media.

Expressing confidence over getting the Supreme Court's verdict in his favour, the BJP leader said the logic given by him has not been put forward by anyone else.

"We will wait for the court's decision. We will win the case. The logic which I have given has not been given by anyone," he added.

Swamy also appreciated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's move to visit Ayodhya.

"I bow to Adityanath for visiting Ayodhya. He does what he says and says what he does. It is very good that such an honest person is now Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister," he said.

Asserting that the Muslim front in the Ram Mandir case will have to choose a different spot to build a mosque, Swamy earlier on Wednesday said if a compromise is not reached on this matter then the saffron party will pass a legislation in this regard when they will have a majority in the Rajya Sabha.

Swamy lauded Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar's 'noble gesture' to mediate during the out of court settlement if both parties want.