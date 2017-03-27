 LIVE !  :  Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja have continued to trouble Australia as India move close to Australia’s first-inning total on Day 3 of the fourth Test in Dharamsala. (Photo: AP) Live| India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 3: India bank on Saha, Jadeja for big lead
 
Nation, Current Affairs

A mosque can be demolished, but not temple: Subramanian Swamy

ANI
Published Mar 27, 2017, 10:39 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2017, 10:43 am IST
According to Swamy, a mosque is only a convenient place for the Muslims to offer prayers.
BJP MP Subramanian Swamy at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)
 BJP MP Subramanian Swamy at Parliament House in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Patna: Putting forward his arguments in favour of building Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday said a mosque can be demolished but a temple cannot because the God resides there.

Swamy said that its people's misconception to believe a mosque and temple to be equal institutions. According to him, a mosque is only a convenient place for the Muslims to offer prayers.

"Namaaz can be read without it also. But as far as temple is concerned, we have faith that god enters the idol placed there and becomes its owner. Different people claim their ownership over mosques, but only God Ram is the owner of the temple. So, Mosque can be removed demolished, but a temple cannot be even touched after the placing of the idol," Swamy told the media.

Expressing confidence over getting the Supreme Court's verdict in his favour, the BJP leader said the logic given by him has not been put forward by anyone else.

"We will wait for the court's decision. We will win the case. The logic which I have given has not been given by anyone," he added.

Swamy also appreciated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's move to visit Ayodhya.

"I bow to Adityanath for visiting Ayodhya. He does what he says and says what he does. It is very good that such an honest person is now Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister," he said.

Asserting that the Muslim front in the Ram Mandir case will have to choose a different spot to build a mosque, Swamy earlier on Wednesday said if a compromise is not reached on this matter then the saffron party will pass a legislation in this regard when they will have a majority in the Rajya Sabha.

Swamy lauded Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar's 'noble gesture' to mediate during the out of court settlement if both parties want.

Tags: subramanian swamy, babri masjid demolition, ram temple dispute, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted at various events and locations on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina, Shahid, Taapsee, John, other stars flash their class
Jacqueline Fernandez and Randeep Hooda were spotted with their favourite horses at a racecourse in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline Fernandez and Randeep Hooda are stylish horse riders
Sonakshi Sinha, who is one of the judges on the reality show 'Nach Baliye', was seen grooving with the contestants on the sets of the show on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi Sinha gets grooving with contestants on Nach Baliye
Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Shahid, Anushka, Vidyut, other stars at their glamorous best
Several Bollywood stars were spotted on the last day of the FICCI Frames event held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Arjun, Abhay make an appearance at FICCI Frames 2017
Anushka Sharma and Swara Bhaskar hosted a screening of her respective films 'Phillauri' and 'Anaarkali of Aarah' on Thursday in Mumbai, just a day before the release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka and Swara are delighted to show their films to B-Town on eve of release
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranbir writes beautiful letter to Gauri thanking her for designing his house

Ranbir and Gauri at the former's new home. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Samsung S8, S8 Plus: All official images leaked ahead of launch

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be available in “Black Sky,” “Orchid Grey” and “Arctic Silver” colour
 

Live| India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 3: India bank on Saha, Jadeja for big lead

Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja have continued to trouble Australia as India move close to Australia’s first-inning total on Day 3 of the fourth Test in Dharamsala. (Photo: AP)
 

Kuldeep Yadav could have won India the Pune Test, says childhood coach

Kuldeep Yadav’s childhood coach believes that he should have been given his debut much earlier. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: The touching story of a man who only fosters dying children

He does it only to satisfy his heart (Photo: Facebook)
 

Now exorcists blame porn for rapid rise in 'demonic attacks'

Sexual health experts have been worried about porn for a while (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pakistani intruder shot dead along Pak border in Punjab

Representational Image

TDP MP, MLA apologise for abusing IPS officer after Chandrababu Naidu's rap

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

UP turns veg? Meat sellers go on strike against slaughterhouse action

An illegal slaughterhouse in Choka Ghat area of Varanasi which was sealed by the authorities. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: An orphan, this engineer chooses to become a school teacher

Shiva Sagar

Karnataka: Politics or bureaucracy, what ails suburban rail?

Mr Prabhu said that it will be implemented on 20% (state), 20% (Railways) and 60 % (loan borne by state) basis. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for Rs 345 crore was announced in the state budget this month.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham