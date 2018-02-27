Siddaramaiah kickstarts mobile canteen, distributes retrofitted two-wheelers

Various branches of the Saviruchi women canteen will be further opened in all the district offices of Karnataka. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Chief Minister on Tuesday launched a new mobile canteen named Saviruchi and also distributed retrofitted two-wheelers to the needy in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah started an initiative to promote female employment in the state by introducing a women-centric mobile canteen where the entire team of employees and managers shall comprise of women.

He further distributed retrofitted two-wheelers among the differently-abled for ensuring greater mobility and independence to them.

Various branches of the Saviruchi women canteen will be further opened in all the district offices of Karnataka.