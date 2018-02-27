Narendra Modi in K'taka, dubs Siddaramaiah govt 'Seeda Rupaiya Sarkar'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the farmers of Karnataka at a rally in Davanagere, Karnataka on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Davanagere: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the Congress for not working towards the plight of farmers of the country.

Addressing the farmers of Karnataka at a rally in Davanagere, the Prime Minister said, "One family (Gandhis) ruled the country for 48 years and one tea seller ruled for 48 months. Born in rich houses, they could not care for farmers in 48 years. But in 48 months, we multiplied Minimum Support Price (MSP) by one and half for the farmers."

Narendra Modi also went on to add that by focusing on farmers and rural India, the NDA government has been taking several steps for transformation of the agriculture sector of the country.

The Prime Minister termed the crop insurance scheme by the NDA government a comprehensive one and said that by 2022 the government wants to double the income of farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a potshot at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and said Karnataka needs freedom from corruption.

Modi said, "More than Siddaramaiah, it is 'Seedha Rupaiyya (money first)' that drives the working of the government in Karnataka. Everything seems to be happening at a price here (Karnataka). Karnataka needs freedom from such corruption."

The Prime Minister further added, "Karnataka Government is certain to be defeated. Their misdeeds have made the government unpopular. Election after election what are the people doing? They are removing Congress. When Congress goes, the harmful Congress culture also goes."

Intensifying his attack at Congress government in Karnataka, the Prime Minister said the Centre allocates funds but why is it that Congress government in Karnataka not spending it for welfare of people.

He added that no work is done in Karnataka without any commission.

"Congress government in Karnataka is insensitive towards healthcare facilities for people in the state. Centre sends funds, but why does it not spend on improving health infrastructure of the state," Modi elaborated.

The rally at Davanagere was organised by the BJP Karnataka unit to mark the 75th birthday of its president and Chief Ministerial nominee BS Yeddyurappa.