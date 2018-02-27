Advocates stir for Hyderabad High Court in Rayalaseema region

Hyderabad: Advocates from the Rayalaseema region practising at the Hyderabad High Court on Monday staged a protest in front of the High Court building demanding setting up of a separate High Court for Andhra Pradesh in the Rayalaseema region.

Scores of advocates gathered at the main entrance with placards during the lunch hour and raised slogans pressing for their demanding. The lawyers said that they are extending their solidarity and support to the lawyers who have been boycotting courts in Rayalaseema for the past 38 days.

They said they will further intensify their stir if the state government failed to make an announcement that the new High Court will be set up in the backward Rayalaseema.