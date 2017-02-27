Can take a bullet for the nation: Kargil martyr's daughter on DU violence

New Delhi: Responding to threats of violence and rape on social media, Delhi University (DU) student and Kargil martyr’s daughter Gurmehar Kaur on Monday said that she was ready to ‘take a bullet for the country’ just as her father had done 17 years ago.

Kaur had on Sunday faced backlash on social media for changing her Facebook profile picture holding a placard which read, "I am a student from Delhi University. I am not afraid of ABVP. I am not alone. Every student of India is with me. #StudentsAgainstABVP".

Speaking to ANI on the recent violence at Ramjas College of Delhi University’s North Campus, Kaur said, “I will not be scared or be cowed down (by the threats). My father took a bullet for the country, and I am also ready to take a bullet”.

Attacking ABVP for taking law and order into their own hands, Kaur asserted her patriotism. “I love my country. I also love my fellow students, and I support their right to freedom of speech,” she said.

Asked about ABVP students protesting against Umar Khalid’s speech, Gurmehar Kaur said, “The stones were not pelted on Umar Khalid. He was not even present (at Ramjas College). Stones were pelted on students present there”.

However, MoS Home Kiren Rijiju took aim at Kaur through a tweet on Monday, stating, “Who's polluting this young girl's mind? Strong armed forces prevent a war. India never attacked anyone but a weak India was always invaded”.