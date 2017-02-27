Nation, Current Affairs

Can take a bullet for the nation: Kargil martyr's daughter on DU violence

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Feb 27, 2017, 12:21 pm IST
Updated Feb 27, 2017, 12:28 pm IST
But MoS Home Kiren Rijiju took a jibe at Gurmehar Kaur on Twitter, asking, 'Who's polluting this young girl's mind?'
Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of a Kargil martyr, who got rape threats on social media for opposing ABVP. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of a Kargil martyr, who got rape threats on social media for opposing ABVP. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: Responding to threats of violence and rape on social media, Delhi University (DU) student and Kargil martyr’s daughter Gurmehar Kaur on Monday said that she was ready to ‘take a bullet for the country’ just as her father had done 17 years ago.

Kaur had on Sunday faced backlash on social media for changing her Facebook profile picture holding a placard which read, "I am a student from Delhi University. I am not afraid of ABVP. I am not alone. Every student of India is with me. #StudentsAgainstABVP".

Speaking to ANI on the recent violence at Ramjas College of Delhi University’s North Campus, Kaur said, “I will not be scared or be cowed down (by the threats). My father took a bullet for the country, and I am also ready to take a bullet”.

Attacking ABVP for taking law and order into their own hands, Kaur asserted her patriotism. “I love my country. I also love my fellow students, and I support their right to freedom of speech,” she said.

Asked about ABVP students protesting against Umar Khalid’s speech, Gurmehar Kaur said, “The stones were not pelted on Umar Khalid. He was not even present (at Ramjas College). Stones were pelted on students present there”.

However, MoS Home Kiren Rijiju took aim at Kaur through a tweet on Monday, stating, “Who's polluting this young girl's mind? Strong armed forces prevent a war. India never attacked anyone but a weak India was always invaded”.

Tags: du violence, ramjas college, gurmehar kaur, abvp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Lady Sri Ram Ram College student Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh. (Photo: Facebook)

DU violence: Kargil martyr's daughter gets rape threats for opposing ABVP

Gurmehar Kaur said she has attracted a barrage of hate messages over her stand on the issue.
27 Feb 2017 8:03 AM
Gurmehar Kaur. (Photo: Facebook/GurMehar Kaur)

Not afraid of ABVP: Kargil martyr's daughter's social media campaign goes viral

'The brutal attack on innocent students by ABVP is very disturbing and should be stopped,' she said in a post.
25 Feb 2017 1:06 PM

World Gallery

A suspect is in custody after 28 people were injured when a vehicle plowed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans.

Drunken driver ploughs into crowd at New Orleans Mardi Gras parade
One of Washington's most popular residents left town on Tuesday: Bao Bao, the National Zoo's uber-popular young female panda, headed to her new home in China. (Photo: AP)

Bye Bye, Bao Bao: Panda leaves Washington for China
Thousands of protesters turned out Monday across the US to challenge Donald Trump in a Presidents Day protest dubbed Not My President's Day. (Photos: AP)

'Impeach the Liar': Anti-Trump protesters march on Presidents Day
With only a skimpy loincloth to protect their modesty, thousands of men brave freezing temperatures to fight for lucky charms thrown by a priest at Japan's annual Naked Man Festival.

Bare cheek as Japanese men strip off for naked festival
Some joggers weren't joking when they said they were going out for a 'brief run.' In briefs, boxers, bras and bloomers, they ran three-quarters of a mile in a Valentine's Day-related charity event benefiting sick children.

Run for charity: Joggers in bras, panties raise money for sick kids
Adolf Hitler's personal telephone, which the Fuehrer used to dictate many of his deadly World War II commands, will hit the auction block this weekend, the US house selling it announced.

Adolf Hitler’s wartime phone up for auction in US
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MWC 2017: All phones announced so far

Mobile World Conference 2017
 

Video: Brave police officer drags burning gas cylinder out of house

The video is being praised by people all over the internet (Photo: YouTube)
 

Syrian war documentary 'The White Helmets' wins Academy Award

The 40-minute Netflix documentary won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short. (Photo: AP)
 

‘Nice dress Meryl, is that an Ivanka?’ Trump jokes rule the roost at Oscars

The Academy awards host Jimmy Kimmel (Photo: AP)
 

No starry tantrums: MS Dhoni to stay in CAB academy in Kalyani

MS Dhoni staying at the Bengal Cricket Academy in Kalyani would mean a big security concern, but the hosts Cricket Association of Bengal was leaving no stone unturned and said the venue was well-equipped. (Photo: PTI)
 

Oscars: Priyanka sizzles in silver, nominee Dev Patel arrives with mom

The actors dazzled in their respective red carpet moments. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

AFSPA no cure for militancy, it aggravated the disease: Irom Sharmila's party

Anti-AFSPA activist Irom Sharmila (Photo: AP)

BJP trying to intimidate those against its policies: CPI on Ramjas College row

CPI leader D Raja. (Photo: PTI)

'Harassed after my video': BSF constable slams Modi on corruption

BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)

CBI files cases against 21 educational institutions in Andhra, Telangana

Some institutions have even provided bogus addresses and others do not even have a building, said the CBI's FIR. (Photo: File)

'Alliance of subversion' responsible for campus violence: FM

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham