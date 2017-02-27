Nation, Current Affairs

Politics in TN different now than when Jaya, Karuna were in power: BJP

PTI
Published Feb 27, 2017, 8:24 am IST
Updated Feb 27, 2017, 8:24 am IST
He said political leaders like DMK working president MK Stalin would be cornered by the people of Tamil Nadu for betraying their interests.
Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan. (Photo: File)
 Union Minister of State for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan. (Photo: File)

Nagercoil: Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pon Radhakrishnan on Monday said the political situation in Tamil Nadu now was completely different from that when DMK president M Karunanidhi and late AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa were at the helm of affairs.

"The political situation in Tamil Nadu is now completely different compared to the era when DMK leader M Karunanidhi and late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa were at the helm of affairs," he told reporters in Nagercoil, without elaborating.

He said present-day political leaders like DMK working president M K Stalin would be "cornered" by the people of Tamil Nadu for "betraying" their interests.

To a question on the hydrocarbon project at Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, which is being opposed by farmers and environmentalists, he said the Union government was at present conducting only a feasibility survey.

"People should not blindly oppose the project without ascertaining whether it would be beneficial or not," he said.

He assured that the Centre would not implement any project that affects the livelihood of farmers of the state.

Radhakrishnan recalled the opposition to the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project and said if it had not been implemented on time, Tamil Nadu would have experienced severe power cuts affecting one and all.

On the Cavuery river water dispute, he blamed the DMK for not taking any steps to build check dams across Cauvery while in power and now slamming Karnataka for its plans to do so across the river in that state.

Tags: bjp, pon radhakrishnan, jayalalithaa, karunanidhi, mk stalin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Nagar Coil

Related Stories

Leader of Opposition M.K. Stalin (Photo: file)

What did OPS do to probe mystery behind Jaya's death, asks MK Stalin

The statement comes a day after he demanded removal of portraits of late party supremo Jayalalithaa from govt offices.
26 Feb 2017 5:16 PM
Leader of Opposition M.K. Stalin

MK Stalin goes to Chief Secretary Girija Vaidhyanathan against Jayalalithaa's pic

Girija Vaidhyanathan had assured to take appropriate legal action on his demand to remove the portraits.
26 Feb 2017 7:47 AM

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No starry tantrums: MS Dhoni to stay in CAB academy in Kalyani

MS Dhoni staying at the Bengal Cricket Academy in Kalyani would mean a big security concern, but the hosts Cricket Association of Bengal was leaving no stone unturned and said the venue was well-equipped. (Photo: PTI)
 

Oscars: Priyanka sizzles in silver apparel, nominee Dev Patel arrives with mom

The actors dazzled in their respective red carpet moments. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung announces Galaxy Tablet, two Books, S8 launch date, and more

At a separate event from the MWC in Barcelona and held at the Palau de Congressos de Catalunya, Samsung, the Korean tech giant launched the next tablet the Galaxy S3 and two two-in-one convertible notebooks.
 

MS Dhoni could have still played Test cricket: Mohammad Kaif

MS Dhoni led Jharkhand to a 78-run victory against Chattisgarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Photo: AP)
 

PM Modi salutes 'divyang' athletes in Mann ki Baat

PM Narendra Modi with the Rio Paralympics medallists. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: Thrilling footage of tigers taking down a drone goes viral

They seem to have mistaken it for food (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Alliance of subversion' responsible for violence on campuses: Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

Venkaiah Naidu seeks strong action on killng of Telugu techie in US

Union minister Venkaiah Naidu along with Union minister for labour and employment Bandaru Dattatreya visit Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s family in Hyderabad on Sunday. Also seen are Srinivas’s parents. —DC

TRS diverting central funds: BJP

BJP national general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao

Budget: BBMP to push for infrastructure

The BBMP officials have prepared a draft budget with Rs 10,300 crore and the BBMP standing committee on Taxation and Finance is likely to increase it to over Rs. 12,000 crore.

Karnataka government to go easy on 2011 KPSC postings

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham