Modi all praise for Telangana village’s toilets; twin-pit loos wins PM approval

WARANGAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly address to the nation — Mann Ki Baat — spoke on a variety of subjects on Sunday. He made a special mention about Gangadevipalli village in Warangal rural district and the usage of twin-pit toilets by its villagers.

Speaking about the Swachh Bharat campaign, he appreciated the group of senior bureaucrats headed by IAS officer Parameshwaran Iyer, secretary to the Union ministry of drinking water and sanitation, for emptying a toilet pit, supporting the campaign.

Recently, a team of 40 IAS officers visited Gangadevipalli. The team was on a field trip to learn how to convert human excreta into manure. Mr Modi said ‘psychological barrier’ must not become an obstacle while cleaning toilets. He mentioned how these bureaucrats had demonstrated on how to clean a ‘twin pit’ toilet in Gangadevipalli.

“They also displayed how convenient these new technique toilets are and that there is absolutely no inconvenience and there should be no hesitation in emptying or cleaning these toilets and even the psychological barrier should not come in the way at all,” the Prime Minister said.