Gurmehar Kaur files complaint against ABVP over 'rape' threats

Published Feb 27, 2017, 4:06 pm IST
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said that the matter is being looked into.
Kargil martyr's daughter Gurmehar Kaur. (Photo: Facebook)
New Delhi: Kargil martyr's daughter Gurmehar Kaur has moved the DCW, claiming that she has received "rape threats" allegedly from ABVP members after she initiated a social media campaign against the RSS student wing.

24-year-old Kaur, a Delhi University student, had started the campaign "I am not afraid of ABVP", following the violence at Ramjas college, which went viral and received massive support from students across various universities.

The women’s body has received a complaint from Kaur, said Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, adding that the matter is being looked into.

In her complaint to the DCW, the student has said she has received "rape" threats on social media allegedly from members of ABVP after she condemned "violence in name of nationalism" in the backdrop of Ramjas incident.

Kaur, daughter of Kargil martyr Captain Mandeep Singh, had last week changed her Facebook profile picture holding a placard which read, "I am a student from Delhi University. I am not afraid of ABVP. I am not alone. Every student of India is with me. #StudentsAgainstABVP".

"The brutal attack on innocent students by ABVP is very disturbing and should be stopped. It was not an attack on protesters, but an attack on every notion of democracy that is held dear in every Indians heart.

"It is an attack on ideals, morals, freedom and rights of every person born to this nation," she had said in a Facebook status.

The literature students classmates and peers started sharing the post, prompting students from various universities across the country to change their profile pictures with the same placard, as the initiative went viral.

Ramjas college had last week witnessed large-scale violence between members of the AISA and the ABVP. The genesis of the clash was an invite to JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid to address a seminar on Culture of Protests which was withdrawn by the college authorities following opposition by the ABVP.

