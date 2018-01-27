Guntur gets top spot in happiness index in Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Guntur district gets first place in public satisfaction and happiness index in AP and is progressing towards further development.

Guntur district collector K. Sasidhar said the state government conducted the survey to know the respon-se of the public about the implementation of government schemes, to whi-ch the people of Guntur expressed satisfaction and happiness.

He hoisted the national flag on the occasion of the 69th Republic Day, at the Police Parade Grounds in Guntur on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, he said the people’s capital Amaravati in the Guntur district entered the construction phase from the planning phase which is the happiest development, as Guntur district will develop further with Amaravati.

Mr Sasidhar said the Assembly and Council would cover 8 lakh square feet, the High Court complex would cover 8 lakh square feet, the Secretar-iat complex 51 lakh square feet and well-known international educational institutions, hospital and mu-lti-national companies co-ming to Amaravati hence the Guntur district would also see development.

He said the open defecation had been restrained and Guntur district was announced as an ODF district in December 2017.

He said the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Emp-loyment Guarantee Sche-me job cards were issued to 7,87,110 families which provided 98 lakh days of work for these families.

The district collector sa-id the rice and sugar is distributed to 14,31,538 ration card holders in the Guntur district every month, and stated that new ration cards were issued to 23,227 applicants during the 5 Janma Bhoomi programme in the district.

He added that the district administration planned to develop tourism in Guntur district with the help of ancient and historical places in the coming days.

The agriculture, animal husbandry, horticulture, civil supplies, medical and health department, fire department, women and child development, rural water supply, fisheries and other departments all displayed tableaus.

Guntur urban and rural SP, Ch. Vijaya Rao and Ch.V. Appala Naidu, joint-collector Krithika Shukla, officials and students in large numbers participated in the RD programme.