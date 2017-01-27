Heavy snowfall throws life out of gear in Jammu and Kashmir

In a separate incident, 11-year-old girl Aamina Javed died after a live power transmission wire fell on her in Plan area of northern Bandipore district. (Represengtational image)

SRINAGAR: Avalanches have buried ten more Army jawans in Jammu and Kashmir. As many as six jawans have gone missing after being swept by avalanches in 2,580-metre-high Gurez area close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Bandipore district since Wednesday evening, official here said.

The police said 40-year-old Ali Muhammad Nadaf was electrocuted to death at his home in Rahipora village of Palhallan area of northwestern Baramulla district on Thursday.

On Wednesday, an avalanche had struck at Badugam in Tulail area of Gurez and buried the house of Habibullah Lone. The house collapsed under the debris of the avalanche resulting in the death of 55-year-old Lone, his wife Azizi (50), son Irfan (22) and daughter Gulshan (19). Lone’s another son, Reyaz Ahmad, was rescued by the authorities and admitted to a hospital.

At Kralpora in frontier Kupwara, a house collapsed trapping two persons under the debris for more than forty minutes. One of them Abdul Gani Ganai who was earlier seen by neighbours clearing snow from its roof was found dead under the debris by the rescuers, the officials said.

The police said 29 structures were damaged due to heavy snowfall in Budgam and Ganderbal districts during past 24 hours.

The scenic Valley and neighbouring areas have been receiving heavy snowfall for the past few days disrupting normal life in many parts whereas several roads including Srinagar-Jammu highway have been shut mainly due to accumulation of snow and landslides. Power supply to many areas has been snapped too. The authorities have issued avalanche warning for higher reaches of the state, advising people not to venture into these areas.

Surface and air links between Kashmir and rest of the country remained cut off on the third day running on Thursday due to snowfall in the Valley as the 294-km Srinagar- Jammu National Highway is closed for traffic and all flights to Srinagar Airport were cancelled.