search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi 'Bad Santa', takes away money from poor people, Cong mocks PM

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 26, 2017, 5:26 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2017, 5:39 pm IST
Cong spokesperson Manish Tewari tweeted that the Indian Santa took away people's money and left them with only the socks.
It was obvious that Tewari's jibe was indicated at Modi, whose Government still holds the GST and demonetisation as pillars of success. (Photo: ANI)
 It was obvious that Tewari's jibe was indicated at Modi, whose Government still holds the GST and demonetisation as pillars of success. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday indirectly referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Bad Santa" for implementing problematic schemes like the unified Goods and Services Tax (GST) and note ban.

In a tweet a day after Christmas, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said that in the rest of the world "an old man with a white beard" distributed gifts to people, while in India, a similar looking man did quite the opposite – took away public’s money and left them only with the socks.

 

Instead of coming down the chimney, this notorious Indian Santa entered people's houses through their television sets, Tewari said in the tweet.

It was obvious that Tewari's jibe was indicated at Modi, whose Government still holds the GST and demonetisation as pillars of success.

The Opposition has been relentlessly pointing out the failure of both the schemes, saying they were hasty, ill-implemented and have slowed economic growth, especially for small businesses, an effect that is likely to last longer than a few fiscal quarters.

In September this year, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) veteran leader Yashwant Sinha called the note ban "a disaster" and GST "poorly conceived". He said the two policies would come down hard on the already struggling Indian economy and cause immense misery to the country's poor.

Tags: narendra modi, manish tewari, demonetisation, goods and services tax
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Want to make your old iPhone faster? Here’s an advice for the sensible minds

Turns out that there are relatively inexpensive ways to check out the battery health on your old iPhone so that you don’t end up ditching your perfectly good battery or iPhone in favour of a new one.
 

Meet EELO — An Android-based OS with no Google Apps

An EELO smartphone is also in the pipeline, provided the company’s aims start rewarding.
 

The 400-year-old recipe that will help you tackle hangovers this festive season

The recipe was featured as part of a new year well being campaign (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Expert tips to get rid of flatulence this festive season

Holiday bingeing stops being fun when trapped wind kicks in and you start to feel bloated and constipated. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai continues thunderous run on Christmas, breaks records galore

Salman Khan in a still from 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'
 

Man proposes to girlfriend while waiting to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The girl was overwhelmed as she fought back tears to say yes and took the ring from the white box (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jadhav spoke to kin in atmosphere of coercion, his replies were tutored: MEA

Jadhav's mother was not allowed to speak to her son in their mother tongue, despite this being the most natural mode of communication. (Photo: File)

5 dead, 1 injured as government bus knocks down pilgrims in Coimbatore

All five were killed on spot, while another person who sustained serious injuries was admitted to the govt hospital in Dharapuram, police said. (Representational image)

Day after visiting Kulbhushan in Pak jail, mother, wife meet Sushma Swaraj

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar were also in attendance at the meeting where Jadhav's mother Avanti and wife Chetankul met Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

'I respect doctors; my anger was against 1 surgeon,' clarifies MoS Ahir

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir, at a function at a government hospital in Maharashtra on Monday, asked doctors to join Naxals. (Photo: ANI)

No more interested in husband, 4 month pregnant woman hangs self in Andhra

A pregnant woman from Andhra Pradesh's West Godvari district allegedly hanged herself to death after recording a selfie video. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham