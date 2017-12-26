Modi 'Bad Santa', takes away money from poor people, Cong mocks PM

It was obvious that Tewari's jibe was indicated at Modi, whose Government still holds the GST and demonetisation as pillars of success. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday indirectly referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Bad Santa" for implementing problematic schemes like the unified Goods and Services Tax (GST) and note ban.

In a tweet a day after Christmas, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said that in the rest of the world "an old man with a white beard" distributed gifts to people, while in India, a similar looking man did quite the opposite – took away public’s money and left them only with the socks.

Instead of coming down the chimney, this notorious Indian Santa entered people's houses through their television sets, Tewari said in the tweet.

All over the world at this time an old man with a white beard creeps in your house through chimney and puts money in your socks

In India an old man with a white beard crept into your house through TV removed money from your pockets,cupboards,lockers& left you only in your socks🤡 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 26, 2017

It was obvious that Tewari's jibe was indicated at Modi, whose Government still holds the GST and demonetisation as pillars of success.

The Opposition has been relentlessly pointing out the failure of both the schemes, saying they were hasty, ill-implemented and have slowed economic growth, especially for small businesses, an effect that is likely to last longer than a few fiscal quarters.

In September this year, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) veteran leader Yashwant Sinha called the note ban "a disaster" and GST "poorly conceived". He said the two policies would come down hard on the already struggling Indian economy and cause immense misery to the country's poor.