Nation, Current Affairs

In retaliation to ceasefire, Army crosses LoC, kills 3 Pak troops: Sources

ANI
Published Dec 26, 2017, 11:09 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2017, 11:12 am IST
The operation brings back the memory of 2016's surgical strikes, which the Army conducted in response to Uri Attack.
 The behind-the-enemy-lines operation was in retaliation to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC on Saturday. (Photo: AP | Representational)

Jammu and Kashmir: In retaliation to an earlier ceasefire violation, the Indian Army soldiers crossed over the Line of Control (LoC) to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Tuesday and killed three Pakistani troops, as per Intelligence sources.

One Pakistani soldier was also injured.

 

This was in retaliation to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC on Saturday.

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling and firing in the Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Army strongly retaliated, but three jawans and one Major lost their lives in the firing that took place.

The behind-the-enemy-lines operation brings back the memory of 2016's surgical strikes, which the Army conducted in response to Uri Attack.

On September 18, 2016, four Pakistani terrorists had attacked the army post at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, and killed 19 soldiers.

Eleven days later, the Army conducted surgical strikes across the LoC and destroyed terrorist launch pads and killed several terrorists.

Tags: indian army crosses loc, indian army kills 3 pak soldiers, uri attack, 2016 surgical strikes, pak terrorists
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu




