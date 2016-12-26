Pollution free Hyderabad: Telangana government to shift 1,500 industries

Many attempts were made by previous governments since 2004 to shift these industries from the city. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: To encourage industries located in the city to move outside the Outer Ring Road limits, the Telangana state government is willing to allow real estate development, construction of commercial complexes and housing projects on the land on which the industries are currently located.

The government has identified over 1,500 industries that need to be relocated to make the city pollution-free. Together they hold over 300 acres in core areas of the city that command huge real estate value. Land will also be allotted to these industries for relocation at subsidised rates.

The government has constituted a committee with officials of the industries and pollution control departments and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority to recommend measures for shifting these industries.

The committee, which held its first meeting recently, is learnt to have favoured offering a host of incentives to industries to shift outside the ORR.

Several attempts were made by previous governments since 2004 to shift these industries from the city but the promoters were unwilling to shift in the absence of clarity over what to do with their existing land.

“We want to put an end to this issue soon. The committee has discussed offering certain incentives to promoters such as allowing them to take up real estate development on the existing lands besides offering land outside ORR limits to sector-specific industries so that there will be a synergy. Separate parcels of land will be allotted to pharmaceutical, bulk drug, plastic industries,” said Arav-ind Kumar, principal secretary, industries.

Land for pharmaceutical and bulk drug units will be allotted in Pharma City.