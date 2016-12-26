Nation, Current Affairs

Arunachal: Rs 1300 cr debited in 15 SBI accounts post demonetisation

DECCAN CHRONICLE | MANOJ ANAND
Published Dec 26, 2016, 3:45 pm IST
Updated Dec 26, 2016, 3:48 pm IST
The transaction came to light after a HDFC branch manager committed suicide in at Naharlagun in a mysterious circumstance.
State Bank of Inida. (Photo: PTI/File)
 State Bank of Inida. (Photo: PTI/File)

Guwahati: In what has created a sensation in Arunachal Pradesh, more than Rs 1300 crore, suspected to be black money, was deposited in few bank accounts in the state.

Though, SBI officials refused to divulge the specific bank details, sources in the bank admitted that they have recorded the deposit of Rs. 800 crore in the state soon after demonetisation.

A local daily of Itanagar, the Eastern Sentinel claimed that Rs 1300 crore was deposited in 15 bank accounts of SBI in Itanagar after demonetisation of currency. The editor of the newspaper claimed that they published the story three days back on the basis of information provided by SBI officials. “The bank has neither contradicted our story nor clarified it as yet,” the editor of the local daily said.

Claiming that banks have informed the authorities about these deposits, security sources said that suspicion on clandestine transactions in the frontier state started following the suicide of a HDFC branch manager at Naharlagun in a mysterious circumstance.   

Pointing out that HDFC branch manager Rituparna Gohain has also left a suicide note, in which he confessed and named few contractors and politicians who exchanged and deposited demonetised currency in his branch to which he could reconcile in the accounts of the bank, security sources said

The suicide note is with the with police.

Asserting that a huge of amount of currency was smuggled to Itanagar from Assam only a day after demonetization of currency, security sources said that the HDFC branch manager was under pressure from various quarters to justify their clandestine exchange and deposits. Though, police is tight-lipped about the suicide note as it may open Pandora’s box.

Security sources said that a huge amount of old currency was also deposited in the Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Apex Bank branches of the state.

In absence of core-banking facilities with the Apex Bank, security sources said that bank officials have not been able to reconcile their accounts as yet. Security sources said that there were reports of bank officials functioning till late in the night and taking deposits even after the banking hours.

Indicating that many political leaders from Assam routed their black money through banks in Arunachal Pradesh, security sources said that a large number of new accounts were also opened after the demonetization to adjust and transfer the black money from the accounts of local residents of Arunachal Pradesh. It is significant local residents of the state are not required to pay any tax on their income.

Security sources, stressing the need of a thorough investigation into all the transaction of Arunachal Pradesh banks, said that there were reports of exchange of money at large scale from remote districts of the state. 

Tags: bank accounts, black money, demonetisation
Location: India, Arunachal Pradesh

Entertainment Gallery

Several celebrtities from the Kapoor family were seen arriving for their annual Christmas brunch on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Karisma, other Kapoors celebrate Christmas together
Bollywood celebrities attended Jackyy Bhagnani (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebrities attend Jackky Bhagnani's birthday in abandon
Sonakshi Sinha, known for her chirpy, bubbly demeanour, spent Christmas with the contestants of popular televison show, Bigg Boss. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi Sinha has a ball celebrating X-mas with Bigg Boss contestants
Salman Khan, who's known to appreciate great work from the film industry, watched fellow superstar and good friend Aamir Khan's latest film 'Dangal,' along with his family. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan watches good friend Aamir Khan's Dangal with family
Several films were subjected to the scissors of the Pahlaj Nihalani-led Censor Board during the course of the year.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?
Alia Bhatt was seen along with Karan Johar at an event and later numerous celebrities were seen at a bash thrown by her. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia bonds with Karan, throws party for friends
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Orgasms for women increase chances of pregnancy: study

Makes a strong case for importance of both partners experiencing orgasm (Photo: YouTube)
 

'You're a flop actress': Salman’s fans troll Twinkle Khanna for taking a dig at him

A still from Twinkle and Salman's film.
 

Video: Rs 40 lakh showered on Gujarat folk singers at musical event

Folk singers performing during an event in Gujarat. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

Deepika Padukone a good friend? Not for Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif

Their faces speak volumes.
 

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to spend Christmas holidays in Uttarakhand

The country has been swept off its feet with the romance between Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Photo: PTI)
 

People’s porn viewing habits change according to festive season

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: Massive explosions as 2 LPG cylinder-laden trucks catch fire

Representative Image (Photo: File)

India needs lower taxation levels to be competitive: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

Modi should choose a roundabout for people to punish him: Lalu Yadav

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

PM to take stock of economy post note ban at meet with experts tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Won't allow Trupti Desai to enter Sabarimala temple: Kerala govt

Certain customs and traditions, including restriction imposed on women between the age group of 10 and 50 from trekking the holy hills of Sabarimala and offering worship at the temple, have to be followed while visiting the shrine. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham