Nation, Current Affairs

India's longest range nuclear capable missile, Agni 5, to be tested today

PTI
Published Dec 26, 2016, 10:02 am IST
Updated Dec 26, 2016, 10:03 am IST
The indigenously-developed surface-to-surface missile, Agni-5, is capable of striking a target more than 5,000 km.
The missile can carry a nuclear warhead of more than one tonne.
Balasore (Odisha): India is set to test its indigenously developed intercontinental surface-to-surface nuclear capable ballistic missile 'Agni-5' from the Wheeler Island off Odisha coast today.

Range co-ordination has reached its final stage for the fourth test of Agni-5 missile, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) sources said.

If everything goes according to plan, the missile may be test launched tomorrow, they said.

The three stage, solid propellant missile is to be test-fired from a mobile launcher from the launch complex-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR), the sources said.

It will be fourth developmental and second canisterised trial of the long range missile. While the first test was conducted on April 19, 2012, the second test was carried out on September 15, 2013 and the third on January 31, 2015 from the same base.

The indigenously-developed surface-to-surface missile, Agni-5, is capable of striking a target more than 5,000 km. It is about 17-metre long, 2-metre wide and has launch weight of around 50 tonnes. The missile can carry a nuclear warhead of more than one tonne.

Unlike other missiles of Agni series, the latest one 'Agni-5' is the most advanced having some new technologies incorporated with it in terms of navigation and guidance, warhead and engine.

Lot of new technologies developed indigenously were successfully tested in the first Agni-5 trial. The redundant navigation systems, very high accuracy Ring Laser Gyro based Inertial Navigation System (RINS) and the most modern and accurate Micro Navigation System (MINS) had ensured the Missile reach the target point within few metres of accuracy.

The high-speed on board computer and fault tolerant software along with robust and reliable bus guided the missile flawlessly, an official said.

India has at present in its armoury of Agni series, Agni-1 with 700 km range, Agni-2 with 2,000 km range, Agni-3 and Agni-4 with with 2,500 km to more than 3500 km range.

After some few more trials, Agni-5 will be inducted into the services, sources said.

Tags: agni-5, nuclear capable missile, defence research and development organisation
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

