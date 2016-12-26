Artist behind National Emblem Dinanath Bhargava dies at the age of 89

“He is survived by four children including two sons,” his daughter-in-law said (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Dinanath Bhargava, a co-artist in the team that sketched the National Emblem ‘Lion Capital of Ashoka’ and decorated the pages of the Constitution’s manuscript, died at the age of 89 in Indore.

Bhargava was suffering from cardiac ailments since the past decade. His daughter-in-law Sapekshi Bhargava said he breathed his last on Saturday. “He is survived by four children including two sons,” she added.

Born on November 1, 1927 at Multai in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh, Bhargava was chosen by noted painter Nandlal Bose, then the principal of Kala Bhavan Shanti Niketan, in the group for designing the pages of the Indian Constitution’s manuscript.

Bhargava was pursuing a three-year Diploma in Fine Arts at Shanti Niketan at that time. The National Emblem of India was adapted by the Government of India on 26th January 1950.