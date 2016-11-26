 LIVE !  :  Alastair Cook could not cash in on two dropped catches and got out to R Ashwin. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs England, 3rd Test Day 1: England 5 down, lose Stokes after lunch
 
Nation remembers victims of 26/11 attacks, tributes paid to martyrs

PTI
Published Nov 26, 2016, 12:51 pm IST
Updated Nov 26, 2016, 12:58 pm IST
'I pay homage to brave policemen who fought for Mumbai's safety and laid down their lives for us,' said Fadnavis.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pays homage to 26/11 martyrs. (Photo: Twitter)
 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pays homage to 26/11 martyrs. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: Floral tributes were on Saturday paid to those who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists who had attacked the metropolis on this day eight years ago.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was among the dignitaries who paid homage at the 26/11 police memorial site at the Mumbai Police Gymkhana in south Mumbai.

"I pay homage to the brave policemen who fought for Mumbai's safety and laid down their lives for us on 26/11. We are proud of them and we will strive hard for safety and security of our state," Fadnavis said.

"We will strengthen police force with better equipment. It is our priority," he said.

Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, former Mumbai police commissioners Julio Ribeiro, M N Singh and several senior present and former police officers were present.

Maharashtra police chief Satish Mathur and Mumbai CP Datta Padsalgikar were away on official duty and could not attend the ceremony.

Family members of the policemen, who lost their lives during the November 2008 attacks, were also present during the ceremony.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists arrived by sea route and opened fire indiscriminately at people killing 166, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others, besides damaging property worth crores.

The then ATS chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte and Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attack.

The attack had begun on 26 November and lasted until 29 November. Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Palace & Tower, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, the Nariman House Jewish community centre were some of the places targeted by the terrorists.

Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.

