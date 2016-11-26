Nation, Current Affairs

Demonetisation: SP, BSP, AAP are rattled, says Amit Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 26, 2016, 2:25 am IST
Updated Nov 26, 2016, 2:25 am IST
Shah said no amount of resistance could stop the process launched to flush out black money.
BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)
 BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

BHUBANESWAR: BJP president Amit Shah on Friday claimed that the demonetisation of high value notes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given sleepless nights to leaders of the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamul.

Addressing party’s Jana Jagaran Mahasangram public rally here, Mr Shah in his usual aggressive style took potshots at the leaders of opposition parties, especially SP, BSP, AAP and TMC for opposing the demonitisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

He said no amount of resistance could stop the process launched to flush out black money.

“After the Prime Minister announced demonitisation of high value currencies, what you find now that leaders like Mulayam, Mamata (Mamata Banerjee), Maya (Mayawati) and AAP leaders have lost glow in their faces. Now, it is quite obvious why these leaders are raising their voice against Mr Modi and the NDA government,” he said.

Tags: amit shah, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood celebrities were snapped at the airport and other places in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Vidya, John, Ileana, Neha are all smiles for shutterbugs
Salim Khan celebrated his birthday on Thursday and several of their family members and friends from the film industry were spotted arriving for it. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman absent as family, friends celebrate his father Salim Khan's birthday
Hrithik Roshan announced the winner of the Mr India World 2016 competition in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik Roshan crowns Mr India World 2016
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor walked the ramp for a fashion event and later arrived in Delhi to promote their upcoming film 'Befikre'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Vaani manage ethnic and quirky equally well for Befikre
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and several other stars were spotted arriving at Mukesh Ambani's bash on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars dazzle at Mukesh Ambani's bash
Several Bollywood celebrities were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: Shah Rukh, Alia, Anushka, other stars are a visual delight
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man without arms paints Sonakshi Sinha, actress overwhelmed by gesture

Sonakshi was extremely moved when she was gifted the painting.
 

Ranveer seeks apology for ‘sexist’ ad, claims to ‘treat women with utmost respect’

Ranveer Singh
 

Indian man gives Rs 1 million to compatriot living on terrace in UAE

Sajeev Rajan, an electrician in his early forties, belongs to Kollam in Kerala where his wife, two children and ageing parents live. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Bigg Boss 10: Non-bailable warrant against Swami Omji Maharaj in theft case

The self-styled 'guruji' has already come in for a lot of flak for his regressive comments on women.
 

iPhone 8 might feature an LG built 3D camera

Both companies are yet to confirm the news, but the reports suggest that the LG built 3D tech camera will be used for Apple devices in the second half of 2017. (Concept image)
 

Snapped: Saif shoots in Golden Temple for Chef!

Sai Ali Khan in Golden Temple (Pic and video courtesy: Instagram/ saifalikhan_arabfc).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vijayawada stinks due to blocked drains

Most of the open drains are filled with garbage and plastic waste. (Representational image)

Andhra Pradesh: Additional LED bulbs at subsidy to SC/ST families

The power utilities have commenced distribution of additional two LED bulbs to the SC& ST BPL domestic consumers and around 24 lakhs LED bulbs will be distributed across the state under this special scheme for SC and ST families. (Representational image)

Attempts likely to disturb peace during Assembly polls: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

Narendra Modi asks ministries, departments to go cashless

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a function in Punjab (Photo: PTI)

Bihar: Pregnant woman dies as hospital refuses to accept old notes

The patient had gone to the government hospital for treatment but the hospital had outsourced the work of dialysis to a private company (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham