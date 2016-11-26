Demonetisation: SP, BSP, AAP are rattled, says Amit Shah

BHUBANESWAR: BJP president Amit Shah on Friday claimed that the demonetisation of high value notes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given sleepless nights to leaders of the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamul.

Addressing party’s Jana Jagaran Mahasangram public rally here, Mr Shah in his usual aggressive style took potshots at the leaders of opposition parties, especially SP, BSP, AAP and TMC for opposing the demonitisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

He said no amount of resistance could stop the process launched to flush out black money.

“After the Prime Minister announced demonitisation of high value currencies, what you find now that leaders like Mulayam, Mamata (Mamata Banerjee), Maya (Mayawati) and AAP leaders have lost glow in their faces. Now, it is quite obvious why these leaders are raising their voice against Mr Modi and the NDA government,” he said.