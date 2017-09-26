Delhi HC dismisses Honeypreet's bail plea, asks her to surrender

In her bail application Honeypreet alleged that she is facing life threats from the drug syndicate of Punjab and Haryana. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the transit anticipatory bail plea of Honeypreet Insan, adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda's Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

“We are examining the order and will see how to take this further,” Honeypreet’s lawyer, Pradeep Arya said.

The High Court passed the order on grounds that she has evaded arrest and hence was not entitled to any discretionary relief.

The Court said that she was just wasting time by her actions and it was merely a camouflage that she applied for bail in the Delhi High Court.

“She has filed an application before the Delhi High Court, whereas she should have done that in Punjab and Haryana High,” the prosecution lawyer said.

“The Delhi High Court stated the jurisdiction of Delhi does not lie here, and she does not deserve the bail since she is evading arrest,” he added.

“As far as surrender is concerned, it is left to her,” the Prosecution lawyer said.

The court had asked the counsel for Honeypreet to show any document that a property in Delhi belonged to her or anyone connected to her.

"The easiest way out is that you surrender," Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal had said, while asking why the 36-year-old woman was seeking transit anticipatory bail for three weeks.

In her application to the court, Honeypreet has alleged that she is facing life threats from the drug syndicate of Punjab and Haryana.

According to ANI, in her bail application, Honeypreet mentioned that she is a single woman with clean antecedents and is law abiding. She has also said that she is willing to join investigation.

Panchkula Police on Tuesday conducted raid at A-9 Greater Kailash, Delhi with arrest warrant for Honeypreet but she was not found in the house.

The property is in the name of Dera Sacha Sauda.

Honeypreet has been on the run following the conviction of Dera chief by a special CBI court in Panchkula on August 25 in two rape cases.

Priyanka Taneja alias Honeypreet, the adopted daughter of the jailed Dera chief, tops the list of 43 persons 'wanted' by the Haryana Police in connection with incidents of violence that had followed Ram Rahim's conviction in the rape cases.

Honeypreet, against whom a lookout notice was issued by the Haryana Police, had been earlier booked at Sector 5 police station in Panchkula.

The police added her name in FIR number 345 as an accused in connection with the violence that took place in Panchkula on August 25.

(With agency inputs)