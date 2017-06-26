Nation, Current Affairs

Kashmir: Guns fall silent along LoC, IB on Eid; armed forces exchange sweets

PTI
Published Jun 26, 2017, 9:35 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2017, 9:50 pm IST
There have been 20 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the International Border in Jammu region so far in June.
Representational Image (Photo: File)
 Representational Image (Photo: File)

Jammu: Border forces from either side exchanged sweets on the International Border in Jammu as guns fell silent along the LoC on Eid after a spate of ceasefire violations, Army officials said.

"The guns were silent on Monday. There is no report of any firing and shelling by the Pakistani Army along the LoC," a senior army officer said.

"The border guarding forces exchanged sweets in a cordial atmosphere all along the IB in the Jammu frontier area," a BSF officer said.

There have been 20 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the International Border in Jammu region so far in June. Three jawans and one civilian were killed in susequent firing.

A jawan was injured in back-to-back ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army on Sunday.

The Pakistani Army breached the truce thrice on Sunday by firing small arms and shelling mortars on army posts along the LoC in the Rajouri and Poonch sectors. India fired back in retaliation, army sources said.

Pakistani troops on Saturday fired on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Poonch sector.

These violations came just days after Pakistan special forces team sneaked across the LoC into Poonch under cover of heavy fire and killed two jawans. One Paksitani soldier was also killed.

Pakistan's Border Action Team comprises its army's special forces personnel and terrorists.

Tags: indian army, pakistan army, eid, ceasefire violations, bsf
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

 




