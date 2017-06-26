Nation, Current Affairs

Chinese troops enter India via Sikkim sector, destroy 2 bunkers

PTI
Published Jun 26, 2017, 6:47 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2017, 6:47 pm IST
Chinese troops have also stopped pilgrims who were proceeding for Kailash-Mansarovar yatra.
A flag meeting was also held between senior army officers of both the sides on June 20, but the tension still continues. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: In another transgression, Chinese troops entered India in the Sikkim sector and jostled with Indian Army personnel guarding the Sino-India frontier, besides destroying two bunkers.

The face-off has been going on in Doka La general area in Sikkim for the past ten days and the Chinese troops have also stopped the batch of pilgrims that was proceeding for Kailash-Mansarovar yatra, official sources said on Monday.

The Indian troops had to struggle hard to stop the Chinese personnel from advancing further into Indian Territory. They formed a human wall along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to stop the PLA personnel, some of whom also videographed and click pictures of the incident.

The bunkers have been destroyed in Lalten area of the Doka La area.

A flag meeting was also held between senior army officers of both the sides on June 20, but tension still continues in the area. It is not the first time that such transgression has happened at the Doka La, a place at the Sikkim-Bhutan-Tibet tri-junction.

The Chinese forces had in November 2008 destroyed some makeshift Indian army bunkers at the same place.

Tags: chinese troops, indian army, indo-chinese ties, kailash-mansarovar yatra, doka la
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




