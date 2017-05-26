Nation, Current Affairs

NDA govt turns 3: Modi says concrete steps taken, invites people to rate performance

PTI
Published May 26, 2017, 12:48 pm IST
Updated May 26, 2017, 12:52 pm IST
Modi put out the statistics related to various sectors to show comparisons between 2014 and now on Twitter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public gathering in Assam. (Photo: Twitter)
New Delhi: On the third anniversary of his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said these years have seen concrete steps that have ‘transformed’ the lives of the people. He put out the statistics related to various sectors to show comparisons between 2014 and now on Twitter.

He also invited the public to participate in a survey on his Narendra Modi App about the performance of his government.

“Sath hai, vishwas hai, ho raha vikas hai (There is cooperation, there is confidence and progress is being made),” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Last 3 years have seen concrete steps that have transformed people’s lives, the Prime Minister said in another tweet.

Along with the tweets, he posted graphics related to various sectors like agriculture, mobile banking, tele-density, women empowerment, Make-in-India, tourism, electrification, solar energy and distribution of LED bulbs.

Referring to Make-in-India, the graphic said that there has been a giant boost to investments in electronic manufacturing. According to the graphic, the investments in this sector have jumped to Rs 1,43,000 crore from Rs 11,198 crore in 2013-14.

Under the title Digital India for Developed India, the graphic says that optical fibre broadband network has increased to 2,05,404 km from 358 km in 2013-14.

In the tourism sector, the graphic says India has seen rapid strides. According to the graphic, the WEF’s (World Economic Forum), travel and tourism ranking of India has moved from 65th position in 2014 to 40.

In the field of solar power, it said India has taken a giant leap in generation. The solar power installed capacity now stands at 12277 mw against 2621 mw in March 2014.

Inviting the public to participate in a survey, Modi put two questions -- What do you feel about the Govt? Where have we done well & where can we do even better?

