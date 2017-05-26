CBI names Shahabuddin as accused in journalist murder case

Muzaffarpur: The CBI on Friday named former RJD MP and strongman Mohammad Shahabuddin as an accused in the journalist Rajdeo Ranjan murder case.

As per the CBI Special court's order, Shahabuddin was produced in the court of Special Judge Anupam Kumari in Muzaffarpur through video-conferencing facility.

Shahabuddin is the 10th accused in the murder case. The CBI Special court had on May 22 issued the production warrant against Shahabuddin on the plea of CBI to produce him through video-conferencing for trial.

The CBI had also filed the application for making Shahabuddin an accused in the case on the same day. The CBI counsel submitted that it would soon file a chargesheet against Shahabuddin, who is currently lodged in high-security Tihar jail in the national capital.

The premier investigating agency has already filed a chargesheet against seven accused persons in the case while two accused persons - Mohammad Javed and Mohammad Kaif - are on bail.

Javed and Kaif are active members of the Shahabuddin gang. The four-time RJD MP from Siwan is alleged to have been involved in the murder of Rajdeo Ranjan, a journalist of a prominent Hindi daily in Siwan, in 2016 .

Shahabuddin is facing trial in more than 45 criminal cases and was moved to Tihar Jail in February in 2017 on a Supreme Court order on a plea by Siwan native Chandrakeshwar Prasad, whose three sons were killed in two separate incidents.

Rajdeo Ranjan, district bureau chief of a Hindi daily was gunned down on May 13 last year and his wife has accused Shahabuddin of playing a role in the killing. The Special court fixed June 9 as the next date for production of Shahabuddin in the case.