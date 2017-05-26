Nation, Current Affairs

CBI names Shahabuddin as accused in journalist murder case

PTI
Published May 26, 2017, 12:53 pm IST
Updated May 26, 2017, 12:57 pm IST
Shahabuddin is facing trial in more than 45 criminal cases, was moved to Tihar Jail in February 2017 on an SC order.
RJD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin (Photo: PTI/File)
 RJD leader Mohammad Shahabuddin (Photo: PTI/File)

Muzaffarpur: The CBI on Friday named former RJD MP and strongman Mohammad Shahabuddin as an accused in the journalist Rajdeo Ranjan murder case.

As per the CBI Special court's order, Shahabuddin was produced in the court of Special Judge Anupam Kumari in Muzaffarpur through video-conferencing facility.

Shahabuddin is the 10th accused in the murder case. The CBI Special court had on May 22 issued the production warrant against Shahabuddin on the plea of CBI to produce him through video-conferencing for trial.

The CBI had also filed the application for making Shahabuddin an accused in the case on the same day. The CBI counsel submitted that it would soon file a chargesheet against Shahabuddin, who is currently lodged in high-security Tihar jail in the national capital.

The premier investigating agency has already filed a chargesheet against seven accused persons in the case while two accused persons - Mohammad Javed and Mohammad Kaif - are on bail.

Javed and Kaif are active members of  the Shahabuddin gang. The four-time RJD MP from Siwan is alleged to have been involved in the murder of Rajdeo Ranjan, a journalist of a prominent Hindi daily in Siwan, in 2016 .

Shahabuddin is facing trial in more than 45 criminal cases and was moved to Tihar Jail in February in 2017 on a Supreme Court order on a plea by Siwan native Chandrakeshwar Prasad, whose three sons were killed in two separate incidents.

Rajdeo Ranjan, district bureau chief of a Hindi daily was gunned down on May 13 last year and his wife has accused Shahabuddin of playing a role in the killing. The Special court fixed June 9 as the next date for production of Shahabuddin in the case.

Tags: mohammad shahabuddin, tihar jail, rajdeo ranjan murder, cbi
Location: India, Bihar, Muzaffarpur

Technology Gallery

TV’s are an indispensable part of our life. With each passing year, TV’s are getting bigger and better in picture quality, with 4K as the current standard for the highest screen resolution in display technologies. These TV’s are meant to provide the best picture quality along with an impressableTV watching experience. However, well known brands sell 4K televisions for an expensive price tag. As technology gets cheaper over the time, it is possible to have a good 4K TV set for less than half a lakh of rupees. So, what are the options available in the 4K TV segment under Rs 50,000?

Best 4K LED TV’s under Rs 50,000
In 2017, you can only buy this phone as a novelty item, not as your daily driver.

Alternative feature phones to the Nokia 3310
Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Donald Trump pushes Montenegro PM Markovic aside

(Photo: YouTube videograb)
 

Inside Pics: A sneak-peak into what went down at Karan Johar's lavish b'day bash!

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Karan Johar. (Pics: Instagram)
 

Samsung facing lawsuits over battery problems in other devices

To recall, about 112 Galaxy Note 7 fires were reported worldwide within a month of the device’s launch in August.
 

Indian nationals issued maximum number of skilled work visas to UK in 2016

The figure for Indian students coming to study in the UK stood at 11,642, marginally up from the 2015 figure of 11,160. (Photo: PTI)
 

PeeCee reminds Wendy that Meghan's more than Prince Harry's gf; wins the Internet!

Screengrab from the video
 

‘Missing’ Nashik girls traced outside Shahrukh Khan’s bungalow ‘Mannat’

Six minor girls of a family who went "missing" rescued traced outside Shahrukh Khan's bungalow 'Mannat' (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

NDA govt turns 3: Modi says concrete steps taken, invites people to rate performance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public gathering in Assam. (Photo: Twitter)

India’s longest bridge delayed by 10 years because of UPA: Modi in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Dhola-Sadia Bridge, the country's longest river bridge, over the Lohit in the eastern most tip of Assam connecting Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: Twitter)

Never promised zero crime, says UP minister day after highway gangrape

Relatives and family friend mourn Shakil, 38, killed by a gang on early Thursday night, at the family house near Jewar. (Photo: AP)

Only officials changed, real change yet to come: Raj Babbar on UP law, order

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar. (Photo: File)

Haryana: Pakistani national living with Indian identity arrested

The Pakistani national was living in Bahadurgarh since 2013 and also had a PAN card, Aadhar card and a voter ID. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham