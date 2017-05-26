Nation, Current Affairs

Army foils infiltration attempt backed by Pak troops, kills 2 terrorists

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 26, 2017, 3:47 pm IST
Updated May 26, 2017, 4:43 pm IST
Pakistan's Border Action Team attempted to push in terrorists through an attack on an Indian Army patrol, but was foiled.
 The operation is still underway, reports said. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Friday said it had stopped an infiltration attempt backed by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, an attack was carried out by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) to enable infiltration, but the Indian Army retaliated and killed 2 terrorists.

"Alert troops foiled a BAT attack on our patrol party in Uri sector today,” an Army official was quoted as saying by PTI. He added that 2 attackers were killed and that the infiltration attempt was “effectively repulsed”.

Massive exchange of gunfire is underway as counter operations continue.

On May 1, Pakistan's BAT mutilated the bodies of two Indian soldiers in Krishna Ghati sector along the LoC, where they had beheaded Lance Naik Hemraj in 2013.

But this is not the first time the BAT has mutilated bodies of Indian soldiers. In February 2000, seven months after the Kargil War, a Pakistani BAT killed seven Indian soldiers in Nowshera in Rajouri district. The army was shocked to discover the headless body of a soldier, Sepoy Bhausaheb Talekar.

Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

