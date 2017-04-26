Nation, Current Affairs

UP: Adityanath govt cancels 15 public holidays in schools, colleges

PTI
Published Apr 26, 2017, 11:56 am IST
Updated Apr 26, 2017, 11:56 am IST
An official release later clarified that government employees were free to avail restricted holidays on these days.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath speaking on development schemes running in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)
 UP CM Yogi Adityanath speaking on development schemes running in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday cancelled 15 public holidays in marking the birth or death anniversary of eminent personalities.

Most of the holidays had been declared by the previous Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) governments apparently to keep certain sections of the society in good humour, often with an eye on the vote bank.

However, the state Cabinet at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday decided to cancel 15 such public holidays in educational institutions.

"Instead, students in schools and colleges would now be taught about the great personalities on these days," Cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma said while briefing mediapersons on the decisions of the government.

An official release later clarified that government employees were free to avail restricted holidays on these days.

Adityanath had in his address on the occasion of Dr BR Ambedkar's 126th birth anniversary here expressed concern over the shrinking academic session due to increased holidays.

"There should be no holidays in schools on birth anniversaries of great personalities. Instead, a special two-hour programme should be held to teach students about them.

The 220-day academic session has been reduced to only 120 days due to such holidays and if this tradition continues, there will be no day left for teaching in schools," he had said.

In Uttar Pradesh, there are 42 public holidays of which at least 17 are related to the birth anniversaries of eminent personalities.

The previous Samajwadi Party government had declared holidays on the birth anniversaries of former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar (April 17), Maharishi Kashyap and Maharshi Nishadraj Jayanti (April 5), Hazrat Ajmeri Garib Nawaj Urs

(April 26), Maharana Pratap Jayanti (May 9) besides on the death anniversary of Ambedkar (December 6). Sharma said the revised list of holidays will soon be made available.

Public holidays that have been scrapped by the government include Jan Nayak Karpori Thakur birth anniversary (Jan 24), Maharshi Kashyap and Maharaj Guha birth anniversary (Apr 5), Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti Ajmeri Gareeb Nawaz Urs on (Apr 14), Chandrashekhar birth anniversary (Apr 17), Parashu Ram

Jayanti (Apr 28), Maharana Pratap Jayanti (May 9), Jamat Ul Vida on June 23 (last Friday of Ramzan), Chhat Puja (Oct 26), Eid Milad Un Nabi (Dec 2), Chaudhary Charan Singh Jayanti (Dec 23).

Tags: up govt, up holidays, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Lifestyle Gallery

The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Artist 'vandalises' dirty vehicles parked on streets to create art
Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe who became popular as Salt Bae after his sprinkling skills went viral recent posted a photo of him casting his vote in the Turkey elections and photoshoppers had a lot of fun with it. (Photo: Reddit)

Salt Bae cast his vote in his signature pose and the Internet couldn't handle it
Coachella is an annual music festival that takes place at the Empire Polo Club where several new artists perform their latest songs to a large crowd. (Photo: AP)

Lady Gaga. Lorde and Kendrick Lamar rock Coachella Music Festival
Good Friday is the day most followers carry out the enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus before he is resurrected on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Worshippers around the world take part in the Good Friday ritual before Easter
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch out for WhatsApp scam code in your inbox

The scammer hasn’t been identified yet and has been reportedly attacking other users as well.
 

Nita Ambani made member of IOC's Olympic Channel Commission

Nita Ambani is one of the 16 members of the Olympic Channel Commission headed by United States Olympic Committee Chairman Lawrence Francis Probst. (Photo: PTI)
 

Malaika Arora Khan replaces Sonakshi as judge on Nach Baliye 8

Sonakshi Sinha and Malaika Arora Khan.
 

Confirmed! Shraddha Kapoor to play badminton star Saina Nehwal in biopic

After displaying her basketball skills in 'Half Girlfriend', Shraddha Kapoor is all set to take up the badminton racquet for Saina Nehwal's biopic.
 

Indian-American woman honoured with flag flown over US Capitol

Her son Vimal Kolappa, a North Carolina-based hotelier and philanthropist who received the flag, on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)
 

Reliance Jio’s “Happy New Year Offer” officially ends today

Jio Prime members will continue to get the benefits of the Happy New Year offer for a sum of Rs 303 per month.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

EVM wave, not Modi wave responsible: AAP on losing MCD polls

Delhi transport minister Gopal Rai (Photo: PTI)

AIADMK camps' fight over? OPS says 'good ambience' evolving for reunion

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (Photo: PTI)

New video of 30 armed militants in Kashmir does rounds on social media

(Photo: videograb)

Websites of 2 IITs, AMU, DU hacked; 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans posted

The official websites of four premier educational institutions were hacked on Tuesday and pro-Pakistani slogans were displayed on them. (Photo: Screenshots)

Bengaluru author accuses Chetan Bhagat of plagiarism for 'One Indian Girl'

Author Chetan Bhagat. (File photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham