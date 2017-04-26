Left parties favour second term for Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi: As the Opposition continues to look for a presidential candidate to counter the Modi-Shah juggernaut, the Left parties are reportedly in favour of President Pranab Mukherjee getting a second term. Sources said that the CPM top brass has conveyed their views to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Mr Mukherjee has, however, indicated that he was not willing to throw his hat in the ring unless there was a consensus on his name, sources added.

A similar situation had arisen in 2012 when Trinamul and other parties wanted Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam to run for a second term as President.

However, in a statement then, Kalam had said, “I have considered the totality of the matter and the present political situation, and decided not to contest the presidential election 2012.”

Kalam was President from 2002-2007. The presidential polls have brought Mrs Gandhi back to the centrestage of political activities, with the Congress president holding discussions with “like-minded” and “secular” parties to field a common presidential candidate. Mrs Gandhi has already held discussions with JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and Left leaders, including CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI leader D. Raja.

As of now, both the NDA and the Opposition conglomerate seem to be evenly poised as far as the contest to Raisina Hills is concerned.

The AIADMK, Biju Janata Dal, Telangana Rashtra Samiti, YSR Congress Party, AAP and INLD hold the key.

BJD, may go with JD(U), Trinamul

The Shiv Sena is also a deciding factor as in the last two presidential polls it has voted in favour of a Congress candidate and this time also might jump to other side as they are quiet miffed with their alliance partner BJP.

While AIADMK is in the throes of a merger talk, the Biju Janata Dal has already shown its intentions of joining the Opposition after meetings with Mr Nitish Kumar and Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. Mr Kumar has also held talks with INLD.

Sources said that Left leaders have reportedly conveyed to the Congress president that they were ready to support Mr Mukherjee for a second term. Officially though, the CPM has said that the party should try and support a common candidate preferably not belonging to any political party.