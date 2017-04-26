Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi: Ex-BSF jawan tries to kill wife for objecting to alcohol habit, held

PTI
Published Apr 26, 2017, 9:14 am IST
Updated Apr 26, 2017, 9:14 am IST
The incident occurred on Monday night in Delhi's Chhawla area when Nityanand was having alcohol and his wife, Sunita, rebuked him.
The sound of gunshots woke up the couple's two children, who were sleeping in the other room, said a senior police officer. (Photo: Representational Image)
New Delhi: An ex-BSF jawan has been arrested in Delhi after he allegedly tried to kill his wife by shooting at her for objecting to his excessive drinking habit, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area when Nityanand was having alcohol and his wife, Sunita (40), rebuked him for this, police said. Nityanand was given compulsory retirement from the Border Security Force (BSF) around 10 years ago for his alcoholism, they said.

Enraged with his wife's interruption, he shot at her wounding her in the stomach. The sound of gunshots woke up the couple's two children, who were sleeping in the other room, said a senior police officer.

The children alerted the neighbours, while Nityanand went to a police station where he confessed to firing at his wife, following which he was arrested, the official said.

His wife was rushed to a hospital by the neighbours and later shifted to AIIMS, where her condition was stated to be critical.

The couple's 15-year-old daughter told police that her father was a heavy drinker and often used to beat her mother, the official said.

The accused told police that he suspected his wife of infidelity and used to get into arguments with her over trivial issues, he added.

However, the woman tolerated everything in their 18-year-old marriage.

Nityanand was posted as a constable in the BSF and was given compulsory retirement because of his alcohol addiction, the police official said.

Sunita's condition is stated to be critical and her statement hasn't been recorded yet, said the officer.

Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

