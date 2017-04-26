Nation, Current Affairs

After OPS camp demand, Sasikala banners removed from AIADMK office

PTI
Published Apr 26, 2017, 10:34 am IST
Updated Apr 26, 2017, 10:35 am IST
Panneerselvam had yesterday said that a 'conducive' atmosphere was evolving in both camps for talks.
AIADMK (Amma) General Secretary Sasikala Natarajan. (Photo: File)
 AIADMK (Amma) General Secretary Sasikala Natarajan. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Banners featuring AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala were removed from the party headquarters in Chennai, a day after the rival Panneerselvam camp made such a demand to "uphold the sanctity" of the party office.

The Panneerselvam camp welcomed the move, saying it was a "positive step."

The banners were removed this morning.

On Tuesday, the Presidium Chairman of the Panneerselvam led faction, E Madusudanan, had demanded that the portraits of Sasikala be removed from the party office to "uphold the sanctity" of the AIADMK headquarters.

"This is definitely a positive step," 'Aspire' K Swaminathan, media coordinator of the Panneerselvam led AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) told PTI.

He also said the move came in "continuance" to Madusudanan's appeal and said, "We are happy the cadres have decided to remove the banners."

Panneerselvam had yesterday said that a "conducive" atmosphere was evolving in both camps for talks.

Tags: sasikala natarajan, o panneerselvam, e madusudanan, aiadmk merger
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

