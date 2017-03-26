 LIVE !  :  Kuldeep Yadav bamboozled Aussie batsmen on an excellent batting pitch. (Photo: PTI) Live cricket score, India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: India lose Murali Vijay
 
Will break limbs of those who disrespect, kill cows: UP BJP MLA

ANI
Published Mar 26, 2017, 9:32 am IST
Updated Mar 26, 2017, 9:32 am IST
The statement was made by the MLA from Khatauli constituency while speaking at an event on Saturday.
BJP's Khatauli MLA MLA Vikram Saini. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 BJP's Khatauli MLA MLA Vikram Saini. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Muzaffarnagar: In what could spark a fresh controversy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vikram Saini has said that he would break limbs of those disrespecting and killing cows.

'I had promised that I would break the hand and legs of the people who disrespect and kill cows," Saini said at a gathering.

The statement was made by the MLA from Khatauli constituency while speaking at an event on Saturday.

This is not the first time when the MLA triggered stir for his controversial remark. He has been accused of making inflammatory speech during the Muzaffarnagar riot and was also sent behind the bars for it.

The remark came at a time when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to put a complete ban on cow smuggling.

Tags: bjp, vikram saini, cow slaughter, up elections
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar

