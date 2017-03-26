Will break limbs of those who disrespect, kill cows: UP BJP MLA

Muzaffarnagar: In what could spark a fresh controversy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vikram Saini has said that he would break limbs of those disrespecting and killing cows.

'I had promised that I would break the hand and legs of the people who disrespect and kill cows," Saini said at a gathering.

#WATCH Muzaffarnagar(UP): BJP MLA Vikram Saini says 'I promised to break limbs of ppl who disrespect and kill cows' (25.3.17) pic.twitter.com/C8tXd2V2Kf — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 26, 2017

The statement was made by the MLA from Khatauli constituency while speaking at an event on Saturday.

This is not the first time when the MLA triggered stir for his controversial remark. He has been accused of making inflammatory speech during the Muzaffarnagar riot and was also sent behind the bars for it.

The remark came at a time when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to put a complete ban on cow smuggling.