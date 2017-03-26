 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara and K Lokesh Rahul running between the wickets during day two of the fourth test match between India and Australia. (Photo: BCCI) Live, India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Cummins takes the wicket of KL Rahul
 
AP's river-linking project finished in a year, enters Limca Book of Records

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 26, 2017, 12:49 pm IST
Updated Mar 26, 2017, 12:50 pm IST
The project seeks to meet the irrigation and drinking water needs of drought-prone Rayalaseema region in the state.
Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: File)
 Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s mega river-linking project, known as ‘Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme’ has entered the Limca Book of Records.

According to a report in The Newsminute, the project has entered the record book for being completed within a year.

The project interlinks the Godavari river and Krishna river in AP’s West Godavari district.

It was declared "the first and fastest such irrigation project in the country to be completed in time, without any budget enhancements," said the report.

On Twitter, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday, "Proud to see Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Project make it to the Limca Book of records."

The project seeks to meet the irrigation and drinking water needs of drought-prone Rayalaseema region in the state, said the report.

The state had said that about 3000 TMC of Godavari water flows away into the Bay of Bengal every year, while there is very less water in the Krishna.

The Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, will take water from Godavari's right bank, near the Pattisam village, and drop it into the Polavaram project's right canal, said the report.

The project will allow drawing 120 TMC ft (thousand million cubic feet) water from Godavari and release it into the Krishna, thus changing the face of both Rayalaseema and the Krishna delta.

Construction of dams in upstream Karnataka has brought drought into the Krishna delta, considered the rice bowl of Andhra, said the report.

Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) has completed the first phase work in less than six months.

While the project was first visualised way back in the 1950s, and revived during the AB Vajpayee government, it has been completed only now.

But it has also faced opposition from many political parties in the state, and displaced families, said the report.

Tags: pattiseema lift irrigation scheme, river-linking, chandrababu naidu, limca book of records
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati

