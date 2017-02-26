Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu: 8 tourists dead after boat capsizes in Tuticorin

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 26, 2017, 8:58 pm IST
Updated Feb 26, 2017, 9:02 pm IST
The boat was reportedly carrying 30 people, and the rescue operations are currently underway.
 Image for representational purpose only

Tuticorin: At least eight people were killed and several injured after a fishing boat, carrying about 30 tourists capsized in Mannapadu, Thuthukudi district of Tamil Nadu.

Initial reports indicate that four of the dead included women.

The accident happened as the boat was returning to the shore.

The rescue operations are still on, and the rescued people are being taken to teh nearby government hospital.

