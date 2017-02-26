Tamil Nadu: 8 tourists dead after boat capsizes in Tuticorin

Tuticorin: At least eight people were killed and several injured after a fishing boat, carrying about 30 tourists capsized in Mannapadu, Thuthukudi district of Tamil Nadu.
Initial reports indicate that four of the dead included women.
The accident happened as the boat was returning to the shore.
The rescue operations are still on, and the rescued people are being taken to teh nearby government hospital.
Tags: tuticorin, boat capsize, fishing boat, tourists
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)