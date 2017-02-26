Narendra Modi vows to end Manipur blockade if BJP voted to power

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the ruling Congress of conspiring with those responsible for Manipur’s three-month-long economic blockade, and promised that the state would not suffer from such disruptions if the BJP was voted to power.

The blockade of Manipur’s two key highways imposed by the United Naga Council on November 1 to protest against creation of new districts has cut off supplies, causing a crippling price rise.

Congress plays blockade politics: PM Modi

Addressing an election rally amid a boycott call by insurgent groups at Imphal, Mr Modi said, “Let the BJP form the government, there will be no blockade in Manipur. I promise I will not let any blockade stop the celebration.”

Manipur votes in two phases on March 4 and March 8. Results will be announced on March 11. “Why shouldn’t the blockade be removed? Why shouldn’t there be a police case against rioters? I urge the state government to remove the blockade today, and we will extend all necessary help in removing it,” the PM said.

The Prime Minister accused the Congress of playing “blockade politics” before every election. He said that the state government was not fulfilling its constitutional responsibility of ensuing supply of essentials to its people.