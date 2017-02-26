Kansas shooting: When will hate crimes stop, techie’s wife asks Trump

Hyderabad: Sunayana Dumala, the wife of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, the Indian techie who was killed in the United States this week, has demanded an answer from the Trump administration about when hate crimes will be stopped.

“Initially I was not confident about living here, but Srinivas convinced me, saying that good things will come to good people. Always think good and do good and good will happen to you, he would say,” recalled Sunayana. Addressing the media she said, “But now, she says, “I wonder, do we belong here?”

Slain techie’s body to arrive tomorrow

Sunayana Dumala, the wife of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, said that after moving to Kansas, they had made it their home, got their dream house which Srinivas himself painted.

At a briefing organised by Kuchib-hotla’s employer Garmin Ltd, she said her husband was enjoying a glass of beer with his friend when he was needled by the culprit, but Srinivas minded his own business.

“My husband should have moved out. But he probably thought that he was not doing anything wrong. The guy then came back and did what he had to do,” she said. She demanded to know what the Government is going to do to stop hate crimes.

“The suspect told a bartender that he shot two Muslim guys. How did he decide that? Does the colour of the person say that he is a Muslim, Hindu or Christian?” She also demanded an assurance that she can come back and fulfil her husband’s dream of her being successful in whatever field she chose. Srinivas’ boss, Mr Popadopoulos, of Lebanese origin, said he started to wonder if it was time to leave, but then later thought “leave for where? I'm from here.

I really think Srinivas would want us to stick together and stand up for what’s right.” Meanwhile, Telugu Association of North America sources said that the body of Kuchibhotla’s body will arrive in Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday. Srinivas's family here in India says it is too early to discuss what Sunayana will do.